SUBMITTED — U.S. Navy 2nd Class Chelsea Smith, from Mobile, Alabama, poses for a photograph as the Sailor of the Day with Capt. Randy Peck, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), and Command Master Chief Benjamin Rushing in the Arabian Sea, Dec. 12, 2018. The John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group and the Essex Amphibious Ready Group are conducting integrated operations in the Arabian Sea to ensure stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jordan Ripley)