Social media threats disseminated ahead of the fourth day of classes for the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) were met with a rapid response by local authorities. Officials want the community to know these threats are taken seriously every time and they have the resources to find where they originate.

MCPSS and the Mobile Police Department’s (MPD) Cyber Intelligence Unit (CIU) hosted a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon to address the situation.

CIU Cmd. Kevin Levy said reports of threats began trickling in on the night of Monday, Aug. 8, and continued into early Tuesday. The threats involved “shooting up” three Mobile County schools and originated on Snapchat. He said those messages quickly crossed over to other social media platforms. Agents with the Gulf Coast Technology Center in Mobile were able to quickly narrow down where those messages originated and identified suspects.

“We responded with every measure, every tool, every resource that we had to assure that we prevent injury, harm, and widespread panic,” Levy said.

He said certain liberties on social media should be put into check when regarding sensitive material, such as threats. He said re-sharing content could rise to criminal conduct in some instances.

“When it comes to school threats, we take them all seriously regardless of the intent of the sender,” Levy said. “If you see these messages, report it to law enforcement immediately. Please do not redistribute these.”

An MPD incident report released earlier that morning identified the schools as Murphy and Baker high schools and an unnamed elementary school. Three juveniles were detained and questioned. One 15-year-old was arrested and the other two were released after further investigation.

Police spokeswoman Charlotte Solis told reporters the 15-year-old was arrested in Mobile but was not enrolled in Mobile County Schools. The juvenile has been charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony, and was taken to Strickland Youth Center.

Andy Gatewood, director of safety and security for MCPSS, advised if the community comes across threats on social media that they should not share and redistribute them. Instead, they should contact the appropriate authorities.

Gatewood said MCPSS schools were placed on a “secured perimeter” or soft lockdown, where all outdoor activities are brought inside. He declined to identify the elementary school involved, stating it would hinder an ongoing investigation.

The Mobile County Board of Education was expected to address a plan to rearm their resource officers before school started on Aug. 4. Gatewood told reporters Tuesday there is now no timeline.