Another week, another round of shootings in the Port City.

For the one-week period ending Monday, Nov. 22, the Mobile Police Department reported 14 gun-related incidents which resulted in two deaths, five injuries, five robberies and four shootings into vehicles or dwellings. One stolen firearm was recovered.

According to Police Chief Paul Prine, Mobile currently sits at 47 homicides for the year, the second-highest count in the past two decades and already on track to surpassing the 2017 record of 50.

Prine has indicated previously the bulk of these shootings are by known assailants and are often retaliatory. During a press conference Monday afternoon, he told local media victims of these shootings typically will not comply with investigations. He said many of these assaults are taking place in Mobile’s first and third precincts. Recent officer graduating classes have fully staffed these precincts for the first time in several years.

One-week review of incidents

The Mobile Police Department initiated a double homicide investigation into the shooting deaths of a 24-year-old and a 36-year-old early Sunday morning. According to a report, officers responded to the 6200 block of Rangeline Road at 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 21, where they discovered the men in a vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, a female in the passenger seat of a vehicle was hit in the neck and back by gunfire while traveling near Cuba Street and Congress Street. A report stated the driver flagged down a police officer in the area and the officer learned that the vehicle had been shot at by an unknown assailant while they were in the parking lot at Diamond’s Convenience Store. The victim was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police arrested 37-year-old Ronaldo Ramirez near the 2000 block of Webb Avenue for third-degree assault. Authorities say they discovered a victim suffering from two gunshot wounds and a laceration to his forehead. Allegedly, the victim and Ramirez were in a verbal altercation that turned physical. In the course of the event, the victim produced a handgun and the two struggled for the weapon when it discharged, striking the victim in the hand and hip. He was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver was shot Friday, Nov. 19, night while traveling west on Interstate 10 near Texas Street. Authorities responded to Ryder Truck Rental at 2033 Perimeter Road at approximately 10 p.m. where they discovered a female victim who had sustained gun wounds to both of her legs. Through the course of an investigation, it was learned an unknown subject began firing at the victim’s vehicle while in motion, hitting her passenger side door. One bullet traveled through the victim’s right leg and hit her left leg. The victim’s young son was also in the vehicle but was not injured.

Police arrested a group of five teenagers late Thursday night, Nov. 18, for robbing two individuals near All Saints Episcopal Church. According to a report by the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the church located at 151 S. Ann St. to a reported robbery at 10:40 p.m. Two victims alleged their personal property was robbed at gunpoint by five unknown juvenile male subjects. After searching the area, officers located individuals meeting the description of the subjects. The boys, who ranged in age from 13 to 15 were detained, taken into custody and found to be in possession of two toy guns. The victim’s stolen property was recovered and returned. The minors were transported to the James T. Strickland Youth Center.

Mobile Police say two midtown residents were shot and injured on Nov. 16 during a midnight apartment invasion at the Village at Midtown Luxury Apartments located on Stanton Road.

At 12 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at the scene, where they discovered two residents, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. MPD’s investigation of the incident discovered one of the residents answered the door and was met by two unknown men wearing masks and armed with handguns. The resident attempted to flee to his bedroom and the invaders pursued him, firing multiple times and striking him in the upper torso and right forearm. A second individual in the apartment was struck by gunfire multiple times in the right foot, left knee and right bicep.

At 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 16, MPD responded to USA Health University Hospital in response to one shot. According to a report, a victim arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to her right foot. The victim was allegedly injured following a verbal dispute which turned physical. During the altercation, a known subject produced a handgun and shot the victim in the foot.