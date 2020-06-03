Following larger demonstrations downtown Sunday, a smaller group of protesters marched Tuesday near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Azalea Road in West Mobile.

The group of about 50 protesters, organized by Dantjuan Miller was seeking an end to police brutality, as well as a greater awareness of black-on-black crime on the heels of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

“We want to be seen and heard mostly,” Miller said.

The group had planned originally to march on Airport Boulevard from its intersection with Azalea Road to the Shoppes of Bel-Air, but were told by Mobile Police they wouldn’t be allowed to do it.

Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber said the group would not be allowed to march on the busy street during rush hour for safety reasons. Instead, the group marched from the intersection of Airport and Azalea, through a shopping center and stopped briefly for a moment of silence before marching back.

While marching, the protesters were encouraged with honks and cheers from passing motorists.

Protesters held signs and chanted slogans like “Black Lives Matter,” “Hands up, Don’t shoot” and “Say his name.”

Miller said he organized the demonstration because he believed the issue deserved more than one day of attention in Mobile. He said the group wants to see reforms in the way police detain people. The overall message was they wanted to respect the police and keep the event peaceful, he said.

“We have to be heard,” Miller said. “We must be heard.”