Since Mobile’s ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance system went live at the end of July, there have been 179 shootings detected. Only three 911 calls were received.

Those numbers were made public Thursday, Sept. 22 by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) as it seeks to promote its “See Something, Say Something” tip line, where residents can call or text 251-404-4066 to report gunfire or other violent activity.

According to MPD Public Affairs Manager Charlette Solis, during those 179 events, nearly 600 rounds were expended.

When should residents make a point to report activity? MPD’s recommends calling:

If you hear shots being fired in your neighborhood

If you believe someone is in physical danger

If you believe that a specific crime is happening

If you believe something is suspicious

An infographic circulated by MPD reads, “Don’t ignore gunshots! When in doubt, call or text 911 and let the operators evaluate your call and respond to the information that you can provide.”

Shotspotter is a network of monitors and cameras used to surveil strategic intersections and streets in the city and alert authorities to shootings.

The system was purchased by the city in February under a $640,000 contract. A contract with Alabama Power to install the equipment throughout the city was signed in March for $525,574.

The detection system is a component of MPD’s Operation Echo Stop which launched earlier this year. The operation is being funded through $5.1 million, or nearly 9 percent of the city’s $58.2 million pandemic relief allocation through the American Rescue Plan Act. President Joe Biden made $10 billion available through the program in order to assist local governments in addressing rises in violent crime.

Cmd. Kevin Levy, who leads the Mobile Police Department’s Cyber Intelligence Unit, told Lagniappe last month Mobile ShotSpotter has exposed how prevalent non-reporting is in certain neighborhoods of the city. Though he did not disclose which areas he was referring to, he said this knowledge is the first step to bridging any disconnects or mistrust that may exist.

“We want to hear directly from the residents, specifically those in areas that are affected disproportionately by gunfire,” Levy said in an interview at the time. “Why is it that they are not reporting?”