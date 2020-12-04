The city of Mobile announced it will delay the issuance of Mardi Gras parade permits due to the COVID-19 pandemic until further notice.

The announcement comes in light of new guidance from the Medical Society of Mobile County urging cities not to issue parade permits due to the potential spread of COVID-19, as well as State Health Officer Scott Harris’ similar guidance Friday.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Medical Society and Dr. Harris for their guidance as well the input we have received from the Mobile County Health Department and the chief medical officers of our four local hospital systems since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Stimpson said in a statement. “Just yesterday, our team members spoke with those CMOs about the significant impact COVID-19 is currently having on their hospital capacity and staff. Over the past three weeks, we have also seen cases rise in our community at a higher rate than we have in several months.”

In a letter to the COVID-19 joint command, released by the Mobile County Health Department, the Medical Society urged cities to reconsider allowing parades to roll. Under a current state order, any non-work gathering where 6 feet of separation can not be maintained is not allowed anyway, but Gov. Kay Ivey’s order could expire later this month.

The city has been working with many Carnival associations directly as a way to provide guidance and “additional flexibility in their planning process.” Many groups have already cancelled balls and parades in 2021, Stimpson said.

“As we have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to monitor the situation locally and make determinations based on the latest information and guidance from public health officials,” he said in the statement. “We are also open to the idea of revisiting the issuance of parade permits in the future if the present situation changes.”