After the Carnival Ecstasy leaves the Port of Mobile for good in October, city officials will only have to wait about a year for a newer, bigger ship to take its place.

Carnival Cruise Lines President Christine Duffy announced that the Carnival Spirit would be coming to Mobile on a seasonal basis, starting in October 2023. The six-to-eight-day cruises on Spirit would take passengers to Mexico, Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica.

“The longer itineraries to both the eastern and western Caribbean will give a great opportunity to guests in Mobile,” Duffy said. “This is a great drive-in market for many of our guests.”

New Orleans is also a good drive-in market for guests, she said, which is why Carnival will be putting ships with shorter itineraries in the Big Easy in order to maximize the options given to those who drive to cruises.

After its seasonal stay in Mobile, Duffy said, the Spirit will head to Seattle and then to Alaska for the summer each year. The ship’s trip to Seattle will give guests the opportunity to sail there from Mobile and vice versa, through the Panama Canal, she said.

“These are unique opportunities and there is a lot of demand for these kinds of trips,” she said.

The current plan of itineraries runs through 2024, Duffy said.

The Spirit is slightly larger than Ecstasy and is quite a bit newer. Spirit’s 2001 maiden voyage came a full decade after Ecstasy. Spirit boasts a capacity of 2,610 passengers, while Ecstasy carries 2,056.

Interestingly, when Carnival made the decision to bring many of its ships back to U.S. homeports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spirit replaced Ecstasy in Jacksonville, Florida.

While there is no contract in place and the city’s current contract with Carnival runs out in November, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he hopes the announcement brings with it a two to three year commitment from the company.

“I don’t like having a gap at all,” Stimpson said of service ending in October. “It’s good to know there’s a bright future.”

The gap also gives the city time to make additional improvements to the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal, specifically the gangway, which Stimpson has said needs to be replaced.

Visit Mobile CEO David Clark said the new ship brings new cruise destinations and new opportunities to the city.

“It’s an opportunity we’ve never had before,” he said. “It’s a newer ship; it’s an upgraded ship. This is a great step; eventhough it’s seasonal, it’s a great step.”

The seasonal schedule for Carnival in Mobile next year means there are opportunities to lure a second ship, or a second ship operator, to the Port City, he said. In order for that to happen, Clark said, It would be up to his office to make Mobile the most desirable port it can be.

“The infrastructure is there,” he said. “We just have to continue to drive demand. That’s Visit Mobile’s responsibility.”

Duffy made the company’s announcement while in Mobile to celebrate the relaunch of cruising in the city. The celebration marked the first cruise to leave Mobile in almost two years and the 20th ship Carnival has relaunched since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What has kept us going; what has kept our team members going is the support of our guests,” Duffy said. “This is an emotional moment for the crew. We’re excited for the crew to have guests on board.”

The irony of just finishing Mardi Gras in the city where its U.S. root sprouted and welcoming back Carnival Cruise Lines was not lost on Stimpson.

“It has been two years and it has been very difficult,” he said. “We’re glad to be a part of it.”

Both Duffy and Stimpson mentioned the cruise industry has about a $12 million economic impact on the local area. Stimpson said the city’s cruise terminal — which it is still paying off a clip of about $1 million per year — has been named Carnival’s best port two times.

Duffy mentioned the strong relationship she and Stimpson share.

“I’ve been in communication with the mayor off and on these two years,” she said. “It is really a partnership Carnival feels with this community, this city and this mayor. It is great to be back in Mobile.”