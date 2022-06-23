The city of Mobile will take part in the run up to the World Games when it hosts a flag relay to celebrate the games on Monday, June 27.

The city will host an event called “The Team RWB Old Glory Relay to the World Games 2022 by Airbus at 9 a.m. at Mardi Gras Park downtown to send it off to Pensacola. The relay, which represents a 3,100-mile, 44-day, 15-state journey from Washington, D.C. to World Games host city Birmingham, began last month at the United State Capital building.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson will join World Games officials, local sponsors, and other speakers to discuss the importance of the multi-state Old Glory Relay and the 2022 World Games in Birmingham. Led by the Veterans support organization Team Red, White & Blue, the Old Glory Relay will ultimately include thousands of American military veterans

The flag carriers will depart Mardi Gras Park after the event and travel north down Royal Street on their way to the next destination. We are asking Mobilians to come out and enjoy the music and comradery as we celebrate our community’s participation in this unique international event.