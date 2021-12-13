If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about how the city of Mobile operates now is your chance. Beginning next month, officials will be launching a new program aimed at teaching citizens about the government.

C251: Citizens Academy is a five-week program that provides residents with an in-depth look at city government through tours, hands-on demonstrations, and presentations by city leaders, according to a statement. The aim is to give participants an insider’s view of the City and its functions, encourage citizens to become involved in the community, and enhance Mobilians’ ability to communicate effectively with their government.

“I don’t think I fully understood all that went into operating an organization as big as the City of Mobile until I was elected,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “We have so many people working throughout multiple departments to serve citizens and keep our city moving forward. If you are interested in learning more about how the city of Mobile operates, the C251: Citizens Academy is a unique and fun way to do so.”

The application period for the first cycle of the program opened today. It will focus on the Community and External Affairs, Public Works, Administrative Services, Finance and Public Safety departments. There will be a session every two weeks beginning Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Each C251 session will be dedicated to a specific department. The dates and times for each session in the first cycle are listed below:

January 26, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

February 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

February 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

March 9, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

March 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to find out more about the class.