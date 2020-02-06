For those expecting the tree-related festivities to end at the start of 2020, think again.The birthplace of Mardi Gras in the United States has converted what was formerly a Christmas tree into a Mardi Gras tree for Carnival season.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City Council President Levon Manzie will light what the city hails as the world’s largest Mardi Gras tree in Mardi Gras Park at around 6:10 p.m.today.
The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. in the Park, and the crowd will be treated to music by Blow House Band. Face painters and balloon artists will perform their skills, and Rouses and Toomey’s have donated treats.
In case of rain, the pre-lighting festivities will move inside to the History Museum of Mobile.
