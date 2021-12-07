A Mobile toddler has succumbed to his injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Alba Street on Saturday, Nov. 13, at approximately 8 a.m. in reference to one shot. At the scene, authorities discovered a 2-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun while unattended. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Mobile Police Department spokesperson Katrina Frazier confirmed on Monday the two-year-old had died Sunday, Dec. 5, due to that injury. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.