Lagnia-POD S2, Ep32
Money is flying in a lot of directions across the state and Mobile.
St. Nick Saban will be counting more blessings this week after securing a boosted contract. Mobile Topgolf is looking at rolling in a $2.5 million incentive package to build in McGowin Park. New renovation proposals for the Mobile Civic Center will cost between $128 million and $168 million.
Money isn’t all that’s flying around. Our two new full-time staff reporters have been buzzing around Mobile and Baldwin counties scooping up a number of hot stories. We just pray you can keep up.
All this and more by smashing that play button…
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here