Lagnia-POD S2, Ep32

Money is flying in a lot of directions across the state and Mobile.

St. Nick Saban will be counting more blessings this week after securing a boosted contract. Mobile Topgolf is looking at rolling in a $2.5 million incentive package to build in McGowin Park. New renovation proposals for the Mobile Civic Center will cost between $128 million and $168 million.

Money isn’t all that’s flying around. Our two new full-time staff reporters have been buzzing around Mobile and Baldwin counties scooping up a number of hot stories. We just pray you can keep up.

