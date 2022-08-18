County officials are considering an agreement with the city and a private development group to build a Mobile Topgolf facility at the old Hollywood Theater property inside the McGowin Park shopping center.

The agreement would commit the Mobile County Commission and city each to contributing up to $1.25 million for the development and construction of the golf entertainment venue off of Interstate 65 and Government Street.

Topgolf is a driving range-type family sports bar and entertainment business with more than 70 locations nationwide. Mobile would be Alabama’s third Topgolf location in addition to Birmingham and Huntsville.

John Whitson, of Birmingham, with Realty Link spoke to the commission during its meeting Thursday on behalf of the local development group, Mobile Satchel LLC. He said the group acquired the theater property in September 2021 and have been exploring a number of possible tenants for the property.

He said the proposed Topgolf facility would be a first-of-its-kind venue featuring a two-story, 60-bay driving range surrounded by a 150-foot to 160-foot fence. He said construction is expected to break ground as quickly as October and the developers are hoping to have the facility tee-ready by the end of 2023.

Topgolf in Huntsville has three floors with 70 bays. Birmingham’s location has three levels with 100 bays.

“These venues have been widely successful in every municipality they’ve been located,” Whitson said. Though he could not speak for Topgolf, he said the development expects a “really large number” of annual customers and revenue. He said a number of other brands have already inquired about piggybacking on the facility and opening up establishments near the property.

Mobile County attorney Jay Ross said Topgolf executive Todd Waldo will be at the commission’s Monday meeting where he will be able to address expected economic impact, labor force and wages.

Mobile County spokeswoman Sharee Broussard said the plan had been introduced and the proposal was submitted quickly. She said there is no timeline for when the proposal needs to be approved.

A first reading of the proposal will take place at the Mobile City Council Tuesday. A vote is expected to be made by the county commission on Monday during its regular meeting.

“It’s a very exciting prospect,” said District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson. “I think our citizens are excited about it.”

Hudson said they expect to approve the contribution and said these kinds of agreements are typical with the company.

“Everything we’ve heard so far, I think it’s a good investment for us to get to have Topgolf come to the community and create that synergy and tourism environment. Into destinations that we’re hoping to create,” Hudson said.

District 3 Commissioner Randall Duiett said Topgolf has been the “worst kept secret in Mobile” and he has worked behind the scenes to get the project done. Duiett, who is 50 years old, called the initiative the biggest opportunity and tourist attraction Mobile has seen in his lifetime.

“I can’t think of anything that has come to Mobile bigger than Topgolf,” Dueitt said. “That’s why I’ve been behind this project and excited that we are finally at the stage we are now.”

Hudson said she hopes to expand sports tourism and piggyback on the sportsplex on Hall’s Mill Road.

In other business, Hudson told reporters the county expects to accept $5 million from the city of Mobile to expand the Mobile County Sportsplex on Halls Mill Road. Two million dollars of that agreement will be used to expand and add on to the soccer fields and $3 million is going to be set aside for the planned Mobile County Aquatic Center.

Hudson told Lagniappe she’s been able to round together between $6 million and $7 million for the aquatic facility plan, but that is still well short of what it is expected to cost. She said the center will likely be completed in phases due to the timeframe on when funds will become available, which may mean an outdoor pool will be the first portion completed.

The Mobile County Public School System, which has no swimming pools of its own, has not responded to a request for $5 million to support the project.