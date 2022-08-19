“It’s kind of ironic if you think about it,” said JC Smith on Tuesday at the Mobile Police Department (MPD) impound lot.

Smith was one of the city impound lot’s civilian officers for almost 10 years. His late father and brother ran and operated SOS Towing in Mobile and spent much of their career frequenting the lot to deliver wrecked and confiscated vehicles. But this visit to the lot was different, and hopefully their last.

For the last three years, they’ve been on the opposite side of the law, fighting allegations by MPD and Mobile County prosecutors of committing fraud by charging insurance companies in excess of a questionable city ordinance.

Gary Smith Sr. and Gary Smith Jr. were both arrested and charged in September 2019 after a two-month investigation and a ban from the MPD towing rotation. Their four wreckers were confiscated at that time.

JC Smith told Lagniappe he believes the entire saga is due to him exposing illegal fee schedules at the city impound before quitting his job and attempting to expose a plot by city officials to consolidate all city towing to a single company.

Four other towing services — Hero’s Towing, Casher’s Towing, Southport Towing and A+ Towing — were also hit with similar charges in the following months for not adhering to fees dictated by the city’s fee ordinance. Unlike SOS Towing, no other company has had its trucks or assets confiscated.

Confusion over the city’s mandated fee ordinance can be linked back to a 2015 memo that MPD itself shared with local towing companies instructing them on what fees and rates they could charge when participating on the rotation list. The trouble was the rates on that memo were wrong and inconsistent with the city’s actual ordinance. The towing companies claim this confusion contributed to the alleged overcharging. Incidentally, MPD’s own impound lot and wreckers were caught violating the same city fee ordinance in August 2019 and have been forced to reimburse thousands of dollars to citizens.

The charges against Hero’s and A+ were thrown out almost immediately by Mobile District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis, citing no probable cause. Southport Towing owner Danny Williams and Casher’s Towing owner Wilbert Casher have both been indicted for insurance fraud and their criminal charges are currently pending. Casher is expected in court early next month for a disposition hearing. Williams will have a status hearing in October.

During an October 2019 hearing, District Court Judge Joe Basenberg criticized MPD and the DAs office for its seizure of SOS Towing’s trucks, noting they were the lifeblood of the Smiths’ livelihood. However, the DA’s office was able to keep the trucks by filing a seemingly last-minute civil asset forfeiture case, which was served to the Smiths in open court the same day.

The Smiths’ forfeiture case appeared before Circuit Court Judge Wesley Pipes a month later in November 2019 where it was met with more questions about the charges. Pipes specifically raised concerns about whether or not violating a city ordinance can be grounds for felony insurance fraud.

The DAs office sought a bond for the release of the trucks of $192,000 per the state’s prescribed formula, which is double the estimated value of the four trucks. According to JC Smith, his family sought security bonds from numerous bail companies and was denied by all of them.

Pipes determined the viability of SOS Towing was adversely affected by the seizure and allowed the Smiths to repossess their trucks by paying a $5,000 bond rather than the $192,000 bond sought by the state. The Smiths also agreed to continue to be excluded from the MPD’s towing rotation, which the Smiths said provided about 60 percent of the Mobile towing business. After two months in the lot, the truck batteries were dead and doors had been left open, allowing moisture to sit inside the cabs. Repairs would cost roughly $1,600, according to the Smiths.

The Mobile County DA opted to appeal Pipes’ decision arguing it was outside of what state law prescribes. In December 2021, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled unanimously that state law provides an exclusive mechanism to reclaim property through its “double-value bond.” Pipes’ decision to release the trucks was remanded.

Despite ruling according to state law, three state Supreme Court justices voiced concerns about the case itself and said the use of the law against a small business and the seizure of key assets was likely never imagined when the state Legislature approved the double-value bond provision.

In June 2021, the Smiths were advised to return the trucks to the Mobile city impound where they believed they would be quickly retrieving their vehicles in a matter of weeks. However, this led to at least nine continuations on various grounds and 13 months of delays without their vehicles, forcing the Smiths to ultimately dissolve their business.

Finally approaching a scheduled bench trial on Aug. 9, 2022, Gary Smith Sr. died on July 31. The bench trial was changed instead to a status hearing, where prosecutors presented defense attorneys with copies of new amendments to the state’s civil forfeiture laws enacted Jan. 1, 2022, which make the death of a defendant an abandonment of their property claim. One of SOS Towing’s trucks, a red 2001 F450 wrecker, was titled in their father’s name.

JC Smith told Lagniappe his family agreed to a settlement with the DA’s office to give up their dad’s truck because they felt backed into a corner by the state invoking the statute. The agreement included an order by Pipes to have the trucks returned within seven days and in the condition they were seized.

When the Smiths arrived on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to retrieve the trucks, those orders had not been carried out and the three trucks had flat tires, dead batteries and wasps. Those problems caused another one-day delay, and the Smiths were able to drive their trucks out of the impound lot on Wednesday.

Asked about what happened to the order, prosecutors provided Lagniappe with email receipts showing court orders were sent to impound officers on Aug. 11. MPD spokeswoman Charlette Solis said MPD never received the orders. JC Smith said his family will be filing a complaint with the department noting there are protocols at the lot requiring employees to check their emails.

ABUSE OF THE LAW?

State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, sponsored Senate Bill 210 during the 2021 legislative session, a bipartisan law that was unanimously approved and helped enact a number of civil asset forfeiture reforms for the state. Sorrell was assisted in helping draft the legislation by the Institute For Justice (IFJ) and with bill sponsor Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur.

Sorrell and IFJ Senior Legislative Counsel Lee McGrath of Minnesota criticized the local DA’s office for attempting to leverage SB 210 in Smith’s case, calling it an abuse of the legislation meant to reform and provide heightened protections for property owners. McGrath said the death provision which was added to state law through SB 210 only affected drug-related civil asset forfeiture cases. Hypothetically, McGrath said if the Smiths’ case was liable to the SB 210 amendments, Alabama’s innocent owner’s statute would protect the property as it would be transferred to Gary Smith Sr.’s wife. The innocent owner provision is meant to protect citizens whose property is used unknowingly to commit crimes by third parties.

In response, Assistant District Attorney Chris McDonough, who was the lead prosecutor on the Smiths’ case, questioned the ethics of a Minnesota counsel addressing a Mobile County civil case and whether or not he was able to fully understand the details of the situation, let alone the nuance of the state’s civil asset forfeiture statutes.

McDonough pointed to the Alabama Comprehensive Criminal Proceeds Forfeiture Act which specifically states property forfeiture cases in the state are liable to the same “ manner, method, and procedure for the seizure, forfeiture, condemnation, and disposition” as drug-related property forfeitures.

The prosecutor also pushed back on the assertion the state used the law to pressure the Smiths into a deal. He said presenting the statute on Aug. 9 prior to a private meeting with Judge Pipes and the defense was a “professional courtesy” to prevent surprising the Smiths with the law in later proceedings.

“We didn’t go into the Aug. 9 hearing thinking we were going to be getting a deal,” McDonough said.

Asked whether Alabama’s innocent owner’s statute would have applied in the case, McDonough said it would have been decided through the litigation process.

McDonough also noted that the Alabama District Attorney’s Association worked with Sorrell and McGrath to form a workable compromise to their forfeiture bill. He said abandoning property claims upon a defendant’s death was not a measure sought by Alabama DA’s during those negotiations. When asked previously whether such a statute violated due process, McDonough said it was not his place to say.

Asked why the trucks were not simply returned to the Smiths, McDonough pointed back to the state’s bonding mechanism which is the prescribed method of reclaiming property. He acknowledged the state could have dropped the civil charges, but said doing so because someone complained or criticized the state would undermine law enforcement legitimacy.

Further, McDonough questioned the Smiths’ narrative that they were being unjustly attacked. McDonough said the DA’s office is simply seeking to uphold the rule of law and that the family could have reclaimed their trucks at any time during the 14-month period.

With the bondable cost of all four trucks listed at $193,000, McDonough said an industry standard bond would have required just a $5,790 premium. He said the DAs office was even willing to negotiate below fair market value.

Asked why they never moved forward with this option, JC Smith reiterated his father and brother were denied bonds by numerous bail bondsmen because of the nature of their case. He said his lawyers exhausted every possible avenue to reclaim their trucks and being out of business put his family on the brink of bankruptcy.

However, McDonough allegedly made inquiries of his own and found a company willing to write the bond under the same circumstances.

JC Smith said his family’s battle is not over and does not know when they will return to business. He said they are still currently processing their father’s death. He said his family intends to file complaints with the court claiming they were defrauded into giving up their father’s wrecker. He also said a federal lawsuit will follow against MPD. But for now, he said the Smith family will be turning their focus to Gary Smith Jr.’s outstanding criminal charges which are set for hearings in October.