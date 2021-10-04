The City of Mobile would be on the hook for more than $100,000, if voters in District 2 decided on Tuesday to elect the late Councilman Levon Manzie over challenger William Carroll.

If the councilman, who died on Sunday, Sept. 19 after almost two-and-a-half decades of kidney problems, is reelected to a term he can’t fill, the city would have to pay approximately $134,000 on a special election that would be triggered, City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert confirmed in a text message.

“That doesn’t include a runoff,” Carroll-Lambert wrote.

Advertisements

The push for a special election seems to be supported by a local Political Action Committee (PAC), which began as an organization looking to elect Bob Riley as governor, but has for years supported local candidates for office.

South Alabamians for Good Government has poured thousands of dollars into another group called TSA PAC through a corporation started by Tripp Skipper. TSA PAC has sent at least two different mailers to residents of District 2 in recent days pushing for Manzie’s reelection.

Carroll pushed back against the PACs last week, questioning the true motives of spending upwards of $100,000 on the campaign.

“Why are they spending $100,000?” Carroll asked. “That’s a lot of money to spend for sentimental reasons.”

Carroll called the group “shadowy” and asked its members to come forward and make their true intentions known.

“It’s time for everybody doing this to come out of the closet and tell the residents what they want for $100,000,” he said. “My friends and supporters can’t be bought. It’s just not going to happen.”

District 2 voters are not the only ones with a say on what a new council will look like. Voters in two other districts will also vote Tuesday to decide on a candidate.

District 6 candidate Scott Jones has the endorsement of Councilwoman Bess Rich, County Commissioner Connie Hudson and former councilor Jane Baxter Conkin. Those three women represent everyone who’s ever held the council seat.

Jones’ opponent Josh Woods is not without endorsements of his own. Woods received the backing of former opponents Tony Dugaish and Daryl Pendleton.

On Friday, Pendleton confirmed he was backing Woods. He said he informed both candidates of his decision.

The seat held by longtime Councilman Fred Richardson is also up for grabs. Cory Penn is taking on Herman Thomas for the seat. Thomas, a former Mobile County Circuit judge, lost his law license after he was accused of having sexual relations with prisoners, paddling them in his private chambers and objectively transferring cases from other judges’ dockets to his own. The charges against Thomas were ultimately dismissed in 2009 after the jury deadlocked. Thomas was disbarred in both Alabama and Florida following the conclusion of his trial, despite not being convicted.

Richardson and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran endorsed Thomas. Thomas was initially supported by South Alabamians for Good Government, but in recent weeks the PAC has dumped thousands of dollars into Penn’s campaign.