Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has proposed giving almost a third of the surplus his administration has amassed in eight years to the Mobile Airport Authority to help with the relocation of the city’s commercial airport to the Brookley Aeroplex.

As early as its next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the City Council could decide to transfer $30 million to a capital fund to help the Mobile Airport Authority with the project. In his nightly newsletter on Thursday, Oct. 21, Stimpson praised the project that would move the airport to Brookley.

“As the Mobile Airport Authority continues to lay the groundwork for this relocation, the city is prepared to help make this game changing transition possible,” Stimpson wrote. “For Mobilians, it will mean more direct flights and lower fares, and moving the airport will also help seize future tourism and economic opportunities.”

Stimpson wrote that moving the airport won’t only be a plus for passengers, but should serve as additional “economic inertia” aided by Brookley and the port.

“This will expand our intermodal capabilities and allow for increased international freight — putting Mobile and the state of Alabama on the map as a gateway to North America for moving goods and services,” he said.

The move should also almost double the airport’s economic impact to the city from $570 million to more than $1 billion, Stimpson wrote.

“While this project is important to the county, state, and the nation, no one will benefit more than the city of Mobile,” he wrote. “That’s why we believe the City has to take the lead when it comes to investing in this project, and we are prepared to.”

The city funding will be used for a variety of projects related to the construction of the new airport and terminal, MAA President Chris Curry said in a phone interview, but most importantly, it will prevent starts and stops while federal funding comes in.

“What it will do is it will allow us to move forward on the project uninterrupted,” Curry said. “It makes it easier. It really gives us a cushion to overcome interruptions in funding.”

The total project cost is estimated to be $250 million. In addition to the city funding, the project will rely on funds from the Federal Aviation Administration and the MAA’s own funding.

News of the city’s contribution to the airport move comes as MAA announced the completion of a $9.1 million runway rehabilitation project. Curry said while the runway project will have a positive impact for the new airport terminal, it helps existing customers at the Aeroplex as well.

“The runway was in need of repair for two or three years,” he said. “It will benefit us moving forward, but it will also be a benefit for tenants now.”