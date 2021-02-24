A Mobile-area woman has been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot inside the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.

Based on a federal warrant from the District of Columbia, Kari Dawn Kelley was arrested Feb. 18 on one charge of “entering a restricted building or grounds” and one charge of “unlawful activities on Capitol grounds; disorderly conduct; parading and demonstrating in the Capitol building.”

Kelley lists her employment as a claims adjuster on at least two social media profiles including Facebook, where she also appears to have uploaded at least two first-person videos from the event. Separately, Kelley appears to have organized a GoFundMe fundraiser called “Standing up for What’s Right” on Jan. 4, where she posted, “I don’t ever voice my political views or anything that would suggest that I support the left or the right … with that being said, some friends and I are renting a Caravan and driving to Washington DC for the Jan 6th rally … It’s not about who’s better, who’s right or wrong based political views and who is for the left or right … It’s about supporting our rights as Americans and supporting one another in unity … We would love to have your support in helping us be the voice for everyone who can not be there in person.”

Kelley reportedly raised $130 of her $2,000 fundraising goal.

The videos on Facebook do not depict Kelley inside the Capitol and in one of the comments, Kelley posted she left the Capitol and was on her way back to a hotel, but never indicated she was inside the Capitol.

But in the criminal complaint, investigators included still images purporting to show Kelley entering the U.S. Capitol through an open window and later, in the Senate wing.

“Images show Kelley, who has her hair in a ponytail and is wearing a cream or white-colored scarf and what appears to be a grey, hooded, Adidas sweatshirt, located in the Senate wing,” the complaint states.

In a hearing Thursday, Kelley was appointed a federal defender and ordered released. According to the Department of Justice, Kelley was the third person from Alabama arrested in connection with the riot.

On Jan. 7, federal authorities arrested 70-year-old Falkville resident Lonnie Coffman for possession of an unregistered firearm at the event, as well as possession of destructive devices. Coffman allegedly had Molotov cocktails in his vehicle. On Jan. 14, Joshua Matthew Black of Leeds was arrested for entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, but in accordance with federal rules of criminal procedure, the defendants must appear before a district court magistrate or judge where the arrest takes place. As of Tuesday, Kelley had not entered a plea in her case yet.