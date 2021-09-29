A Mobile woman is speaking out about a state law she believes leaves her with few options after being involved in an accident with a police vehicle.

Despite the August wreck with the Mobile Police Department-owned Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Officer Tawrence Battiste not being her fault, Beth Schiavoni will end up paying more than $1,000 because of it.

On Aug. 4, Schiavoni was waiting at the intersection of Fulton and Dauphin streets after shopping at the Midtown Publix. With her view obstructed by a house on the corner, Schiavoni watched as the vehicle in front of her pulled onto Dauphin without hesitating.

“I was looking ahead and I see there’s a black car at the light and as I proceeded toward the light, it turned green, the black car went through the light, didn’t stop, didn’t pull over, didn’t speed up, it acted normally,” she said.

Schiavoni, in her Suburu Outback, continued through the intersection, turning left. As she pulled out, she looked to the left and saw the police Tahoe barrelling toward her.

“There was no time to react whatsoever,” she said. “I braced myself and said ‘Oh God don’t let this hurt’ was the first thing. The second thing (was) ‘thank God I’m in a Suburu,” and he clocked me. I mean, clocked me.”

The accident report, which was supplied by the Mobile Police Department through a records request, lists Battiste as the driver at fault, which coincides with what Schiavoni said she was told by an officer who responded to the wreck. Battiste is the son of Mobile’s Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

“The first thing he said is ‘it’s not your fault,’” Schiavoni said. “He said ‘it wasn’t your fault’ and then he checked me out.”

Weeks passed and no one from MPD contacted Schiavoni about the accident. She was even given a card by the responding officer with the case number and pertinent phone numbers on it. About two weeks after the collision she began to reach out herself to try and find out how to file an insurance claim. It didn’t appear to be an easy task at first.

I tried numbers on the card; several numbers on the card wouldn’t work,” Schiavoni said. “I went on the MPD website and they have a form you can fill out online that’s called complaints of suggestions. So, I filled it out and was like, ‘I was in an accident Aug. 4.’”

The email got the ball rolling on her day. About a day later Schiavoni was contacted by an MPD employee. She was given the number to the department’s attorney and the motor pool. When Schiavoni called the motor pool she was told to fill out a claim form and did so.

The claim was eventually denied, she said, leaving her to pay for a rental car and leaving her responsible for the damages to her vehicle, which was not totaled.

According to emails provided to Lagniappe by Schiavoni, a claims consultant with the city’s insurance company wrote to Schiavoni that Battiste has immunity in Alabama because his lights and sirens were activated.

“According to (Battieste), there were multiple police vehicles responding to the homicide call and that the officer immediately in front of him also had lights and sirens going at the time while you were stopped at the intersection,” the email stated. “In Alabama, if a police officer is responding to a call running lights and sirens, then there would be immunity for any damage caused in an automobile accident as you are required by law to be at a complete stop. Under those circumstances, I am denying your claim.”

Schiavoni said she couldn’t see the police lights because her view was obstructed by a house at the corner of Fulton and Dauphin streets. She was the second vehicle at the intersection.

“From my vantage point, the fact that I was back from the intersection; I mean he made the assumption I was right there at the light,” Schiavoni said. “I was not right there at the light. I was back from the intersection. The house was right there. He couldn’t see me and I couldn’t see him.”

She also points out that Battiste was in the lane closest to the intersection, which made it harder to react.

“Had he been in the other lane when I pulled into traffic, I could’ve seen him and yielded,” Schiavoni said. “I’m all about that, but he takes absolutely no responsibility even though he states in the report that he observed the red light and thought the intersection was clear. That’s not good enough. It wouldn’t be good enough for me.”

Two local personal injury attorneys each said that Schiavoni’s chances of winning a case like this in court would be difficult. While one said the state doesn’t give police “carte blanche” when running lights and sirens, winning a case would be hard. Another attorney said Schivoni doesn’t really have a case.

As for expenses related to the wreck, Schiavoni said she has been renting a car for about six weeks and initially paid for it out of pocket before her claim was denied. She is out about $1,300 on that. She was also told by her insurance company that her Suburu can be fixed. This means the resale value of the vehicle will be hurt.