Mobile-based AeroStar, a provider of component maintenance for civilian, commercial, commuter and military aircraft serving customers in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, is celebrating the completion of its new facility, at 2248 Michigan Ave. inside the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley.

A ribbon-cutting was held March 28 by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and attended by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile Area Chamber President Bill Sisson, dignitaries, business partners, family members and staff.

The expansion effectively doubles AeroStar’s footprint, allowing for an additional ramp-up of manpower at the site, which currently employs 40. The company also announced Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has awarded AeroStar a new three-year contract, which will result in an immediate search for five more maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) technicians.

AeroStar was also recognized this past week in Montgomery by Gov. Kay Ivey as among eight statewide winners, the only one from Mobile, for the Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards, which recognize local companies that fuel Alabama’s export business.

Founded in 2011, the company has rapidly outgrown its former footprint, comprising some 9,000 square feet of office space and 4,000 square feet of storage space. “The new space, located adjacent to the existing buildings, is 17,250 square feet and was developed using local contractors such as Mosley Building Systems and Element 3 Engineering, among others,” president and managing partner Greg Guzman said.

In eight years, AeroStar has built a significant list of clients, performing hydraulic, pneumatic and electro-mechanical commercial aircraft maintenance on all Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier platforms. The company has also benefited from its relationship with VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering customers, such as FedEx, JetBlue and Delta.

“We’ve been very fortunate to land some contracts with major airlines, and the timing could not have been any better than the present to take on such a large project,” Guzman said. “To fuel future growth, we will need to invest in new test equipment and people to keep up with the ever-changing technology of the newer aircraft.”

The $2 million investment includes land, construction costs, machinery and equipment. Current staff began moving in over the past two months and finishing touches were completed over the last few weeks. Plans are in place to grow to at least 50 employees by the end of the year, per Guzman.