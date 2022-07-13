For years, Mobile baseball fans have often been heard, quite proudly, in fact, boasting about the five National Baseball Hall of Fame members that hail from the area. They enjoy talking about Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Willie McCovey and Ozzie Smith, referring to their home run talents or pitching wizardry or their prowess on defense.

Yet what sometimes gets lost in that particular conversation are all the other players from the Mobile area who have enjoyed successful professional careers and, in many cases, have significant accomplishments in the game — they simply haven’t earned a plaque in the National Baseball Hall of Fame of Cooperstown.

Just as commonly, there is a pretty set all-time lineup of players from the area that draws attention from time to time. The lineup has changed a bit over the years but generally holds to the same core players. And it’s a lineup that can stand up to any other city in the country, regardless of the size of the city.

But again, the question remains: What about the other players?

In an effort to answer that question, Lagniappe is highlighting not only an All-Time Mobile Baseball Team starting lineup, complete with a designated hitter to give it an updated slant, but there is also a 26-person roster — there’s significance to the 26-person roster instead of a 26-man roster — to go along with the starting lineup. There’s even a coaching staff and some players in the farm system to watch in the future.

Again, it is a team that demonstrates the depth of baseball talent in the area, not only in past years but in the present as well.

The criterion for the team is simple — players must have been born in the Mobile area or grew up here or have lived a significant portion of their lives in the area. For example, J.C. Romero is from Puerto Rico, but he has lived in the area for 24 years following his time at the University of Mobile. Players such as Luis Gonzalez, Marlon Anderson and Joe Espada would all make great additions to the team, and they have visited Mobile often during and following their pro careers, but aside from their time on college teams here they have not lived in the area for a significant period of time, making them ineligible for this particular team.

Let’s begin with the starting lineup. Satchel Paige is the pitcher, with Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe as his catcher. The infield features Willie McCovey at first base, Frank Bolling at second base, Ozzie Smith at shortstop and Josh Donaldson at third base. The outfield has Billy Williams in left field, Tommie Agee in center field and Hank Aaron in right field. Cleon Jones is the team’s designated hitter.

That leaves 16 players in reserve roles. The pitchers include Jake Peavy, Jon Lieber, Blake Stein, Terry Adams and J.C. Romero. Outfielders on the team include Juan Pierre, Amos Otis, Turner Ward, Lance Johnson, Charlie “Home Run” Duffee and Pete Milne, with infielders Dave Stapleton, Bobby Robinson, Jim Mason, Milt Bolling and Dolly Brumfield White of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The coaching staff isn’t bad either. Eddie Stanky is the manager; the coaches are Stan Wasiak, Steve Kittrell, Mike Jacobs, Frank Sims, Stan Galle and Lloyd Skoda, with a number of other candidates also available. The “future stars in waiting” is a long list, but among the current players who would be on Mobile’s minor league team are Bubba Thompson, Jeremiah Jackson, Tanner Allen, Maddux Bruns, Matt Peacock and Ethan Hearn. There’s even room for front office personnel with Dan Jennings, the former Washington Nationals executive.

It’s quite the team and there are others who could have found a spot on the roster as well. As previously noted, the area is rich with talent, both past and present. A quick glance at high school and college rosters proves more talent is on the way.

Here’s a quick look at the All-Time Mobile Baseball roster:

STARTING LINEUP

Satchel Paige: One of the game’s most colorful — and prolific — figures. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971. A Negro Leagues star who finally made it to the Major Leagues late in life but could still pitch well.

Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe: Earned the nickname for catching one game of a doubleheader and pitching the second. Like Paige, his personality matched his talent.

Willie McCovey: Known as “Stretch,” McCovey was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986. He produced 521 home runs and 1,555 runs batted in in his career. Was national League MVP in 1969.

Frank Bolling: Strong defensive player, won a Gold Glove and was named to four All-Star Games. Former Spring Hill College star hit .254 for his career.

Ozzie Smith: “The Wizard” is regarded as one of the greatest defensive shortstops to ever play the game, earning 13 Gold Gloves. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002 and played in 15 All-Star Games.

Josh Donaldson: Has earned the nickname “Bringer of Rain” for home run prowess. Currently playing with the Yankees and, as of July 8, had 259 career HRs with 757 RBI.

Billy Williams: Known as “Sweet Swinging” Billy Williams. A career .290 hitter, he collected 426 HRs. Was named 1961 NL Rookie of the Year and 1972 MLB Player of the Year. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987 and has a statue in his honor at Wrigley Field.

Tommie Agee: Key member of the 1969 “Miracle” Mets along with Cleon Jones. Was named 1966 NL Rookie of the Year. Played in two All-Star Games and won two Gold Gloves.

Hank Aaron: Still considered by some to be the true all-time HR king with 755. Was stellar in all aspects of the game. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982. Won three Gold Gloves, played in 25 All-Star Games, 1957 NL MVP.

Cleon Jones: Caught the final out to clinch the Mets’ 1969 World Series championship. A career .281 hitter, he finished in the Top 10 in hitting in the NL three times. Had 183 doubles, 33 triples and 93 HRs in 13 seasons.

REST OF ROSTER

Jake Peavy: He won the 2007 pitching Triple Crown (strikeouts, wins, ERA) and the 2007 NL Cy Young Award. Played in three All-Star Games with one start and won the World Series twice, with the Red Sox (2013) and the Giants (2014). Had 152 wins and 2,207 strikeouts.

Jon Lieber: Former South Alabama standout, pitched 14 seasons in the Majors with 131 wins and 1,553 strikeouts. He finished among the Top 10 in wins in a season three times.

Blake Stein: Former Spring Hill College standout pitched five seasons in the Majors, including an 8-5 mark in 2000 with the Kansas City Royals.

Terry Adams: Selected in the fourth round of the 1991 Draft by the Cubs out of Mary G. Montgomery High School. Led NL in home runs allowed per nine innings (0.487) in 2001. Played 11 seasons in the Majors, collecting 51 wins.

J.C. Romero: Three-time member of Puerto Rico team in World Baseball Classic and pitched 14 seasons in the Majors with 34 wins and seven saves. Used mostly as a reliever. Former University of Mobile star.

Juan Pierre: Played 14 Major League seasons, including 2003 when he was a key member of the Marlins’ World Series championship team. He batted .295 for his career and had 614 stolen bases.

Amos Otis: Joined Cleon Jones and Tommie Agee as outfielders on the “Miracle” Mets team in 1969, but later had his best year with the Royals. He played 17 seasons in the Majors, posting a .277 career batting average, playing in five All-Star Games and winning three Gold Gloves.

Lance Johnson: Known as “One Dog” for wearing jersey No. 1 most of his career, Johnson played 14 seasons in the Big Leagues. He was a career .291 hitter with 327 stolen bases and 767 runs scored.

Turner Ward: Known for literally running through an outfield wall after catching a fly ball, Ward spent 12 seasons in the Majors. He is currently a hitting coach with the St. Louis Cardinals and is a former Mobile BayBears manager.

Charlie Duffee: The first player from Alabama to reach the Major Leagues, his nickname was “Home Run” Duffee. He played five seasons (1889-93). He hit 35 home runs.

Pete Milne: Played three different seasons in the Majors, primarily as a pinch hitter and outfielder, but was a long-time professional player, spending 14 seasons in the minors (1943-56).

Jim Mason: He played nine Major League seasons but is best known for hitting a home run with the Yankees in the 1976 World Series in the only postseason at-bat of his career. It was the 500th HR in World Series history.

Dave Stapleton: Fairhope native and former South Alabama star played seven seasons in the Majors, posting a .271 career batting average. Was known for his defensive skills as an infielder.

Bobby Robinson: His name is usually listed as William Bobby “Human Vacuum Cleaner” Robinson for his stellar play as a third baseman. A Negro Leagues star who is considered by some as one of the top defensive third basemen in the game’s history. He played on the semi-pro Mobile Tigers with Satchel Paige and Ted Radcliffe.

Milt Bolling: The former McGill-Toolen star spent seven seasons in the Majors. He is the brother of Frank Bolling and he produced a .241 career batting average as a shortstop, second baseman and third baseman.

Dolly White: Starting at the age of 15, Delores “Dolly” Brumfield White played seven seasons in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, including her final season in 1953 when she finished second in the league in hitting with a .353 average.