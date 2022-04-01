Crime stats for the first three months for the city of Mobile show it is on pace to match the level of violence experience during last year’s record-breaking violent surge.

According to crime records tracked by Lagniappe, there have been 12 reported homicides since Jan. 1. Two of those homicides are under further investigation. This puts the city on tract to having 48 homicides before the end of the year. Mobile saw 51 homicides in 2021.

Additionally, there have been a total of 118 reported shooting incidents in the first 90 days of the year, meaning there are 1.3 shootings per day. There were 39 shootings in January, 29 in February and 50 in March.

These shootings resulted in a total of 32 individuals suffering non-life-threatening gunshot injuries while eight were severely injured.

There were 48 cases of assault, 58 cases of shooting into dwellings, 41 shootings into vehicles. Other shootings were unclassified. There were 13 cases of suspects attempting to elude arrest and 99 reported thefts and burglaries.

According to Mobile County Sheriff Sgt. Mark Bailey, there were three homicides worked by the sheriff’s office.

Since Jan. 1, there have been 208 individuals charged with carrying a handgun concealed without a permit. Of those, 42 of those charges have been made since Gov. Kay Ivey signed the state’s new permitless carry legislation into law on March 10, removing the requirement to possess a permit to carry concealed on one’s person in one’s vehicle. The new law does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2023. And all law enforcement officials have indicated they plan to continue charging individuals for no permit.