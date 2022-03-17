A high-ranking member of the city’s public works department has resigned, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office confirmed Thursday afternoon.

A city spokesman confirmed in a statement that Public Services Director John Peavy has resigned amid a non-criminal investigation.

“(The resignation) was accepted by Mayor Stimpson the same day,” the statement read. “Mr. Peavy turned in his resignation before a non-criminal investigation by the City’s Office of Professional Responsibility could be completed. Upon receipt of his resignation, no further action was warranted.”

Peavy, a former member of the Mobile City Council, was hired by Stimpson in 2016 and later assumed the position of public services director, over garbage and trash collection in the city. Peavy was also an unsuccessful mayoral candidate, losing to former Mayor Sam Jones.

Peavy, who was a senior director of public works, had an annual salary of $110,381.

In 2021, Stimpson launched the Office of Professional Responsibility. OPR’s primary mission is to ensure all city employees perform their duties in accordance with high professional standards and to provide an effective means of redress for citizens’ concerns and complaints with respect to city operations,” according to the statement. OPR is a separate and distinct entity within the city tasked with investigating administrative complaints against city employees filed by citizens or other employees. OPR does not conduct criminal investigations. Robert Lasky serves as director of OPR.

Peavy was appointed to his position by Stimpson. He was hired outside of the merit system, which is controlled by the Mobile County Personnel Board.