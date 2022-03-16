Mobile twin sisters known as the “Fam0us Twinsss” online were arrested last week for their role in a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured and hospitalized.

The sisters, who have millions of followers across various social media platforms and have produced rap albums together, took to social media after bonding out of custody to tell their side of the story. Apparently, a fight over a MoonPie led to the shooting.

The arrest of twins Consuela and Allie Jones, both 22, better known by their artist names Sway and Nem Bentley, respectively, made national headlines last week. Their Mobile Metro Jail mugshots were shared extensively online, many pointing out the two appear to be smirking. Many were outraged after Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine reported the shooting was streamed live.

The shooting is archetypical for the kind of violence Prine has described previously as being one of Mobile’s most severe problems — shootings involving young adults, retaliatory in nature and aggravated by senseless online grievances. When Prine entered into the chief’s position last fall he said reducing this kind of violent crime was his top priority.

The twins were booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on Thursday, March 10, shortly after Mobile police officers were dispatched to Maitre Park to a reported shooting in broad daylight.

According to a report released by the Mobile Police Department (MPD), officers learned about Sway and Nem’s involvement in a fight at the park. At some point during the fight, guns were allegedly brandished and fired, hitting a 16-year-old female who was transported by private vehicle to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police canvassed the area around the park located on Halls Mill Road and located the twins at their residence at 600 block of Shannon Street. Both sisters were charged with second-degree assault. They were bonded out the next day each for $20,000.

The twins took to their social media profiles immediately upon their release to offer their account of the incident. They allege a girl identified as “Taylor Morgan” on social media had started beef with them online. When they met up to fight one-on-one, the twins claimed they were jumped.

“They couldn’t hold us for long,” they said at the beginning of a YouTube vlog. “We’re basically going to give y’all the tea from our point of view. Basically, it was all over a MoonPie and she was trying to be funny,”

In a post by Morgan made to Facebook she bragged about hitting Sway in the head with one of the chocolate marshmallow treats while the twin was riding a float in the Trinity Garden post-Mardi Gras parade on Sunday, March 6.

The twins said they were upset with how much attention the post attracted.

“It’s a parade, there are so many throws getting threw why would we be thinking someone intentionally threw something at us,” Nem said. “If you’re going to hit me with a MoonPie and be a boosted badass b*tch, hit me with the whole box.”

“Throw the whole case,” Sway said.

The two parties engaged in posts back and forth and through private messages. That correspondence was shared publicly online and shows the two negotiating a plan for them to meet at Maitre Park and for Sway to fight Morgan one-on-one.

Nem said they monitored the other girls’ live feeds leading up to the fight and heard them saying, “We’ve got guns, too” before they were set to meet.

Footage from the incident was reposted and shared on Instagram and Tiktok. One streamed video depicts the twins’ point of view, who arrive at the Maitre Park parking lot Thursday afternoon with two other females in a black Dodge Charger. They are outnumbered two-to-one by Morgan’s group who had eight others with her.

After an initial punch between Sway and Morgan, all the girls engage each other.

“Out the gate, we got jumped,” Nem said. “It wasn’t a fair fight. It was 10 gremlins for two people. That’s when shots got fired.”

Outnumbered and taken to the ground, footage shows Sway pulling out a pistol before being flung to the ground again. Around 10 shots can be heard as the larger group of girls run to their vehicles.

Live footage from Morgan’s point of view, shows the girls rushing back to get into a silver sedan. The girl fighting Sway is shown getting into the front seat and saying, “I got shot. I’m not going to lie. I got shot. In my leg.” There were nearly 3,000 viewers at the time.

As the girls sit in the car another girl starts asking, “Where the gun at? Where is the gun at? Give me the gun!”

Nem continued to live stream and her video shows the twins returning to their vehicle; they appear to be leaving the park when four shots are heard being fired back at them.

Other vlogs by Nem state the twins’ vehicle and phones have been confiscated by police investigators.

Nem and Sway both state in other videos they believe the other girls involved should be arrested and investigated as well.

“Why they’d not go to jail,” Sway says in a video posted the night they were bonded out from custody. “They told. The people who told don’t go to jail.”

The twins got their following on TikTok, according to statements by Nem in a September 2021 interview. That following gave Nem and Sway enough of a support base to launch into rap music and began releasing music in Spring 2019. The twins are frequently depicted in their music videos brandishing rifles and other firearms.

Their July 2020 song “Hood B*tch” went viral and has nearly 20 million views across YouTube and Spotify. In an interview with the New York Times, Orange Is The New Black actor Uzo Aduba named the song as one of her top choices when preparing in the dressing room before shoots.

The sisters made headlines last year multiple times. Sway was arrested and charged with domestic violence and drug charges in the fall. The twin’s step-father James Walters was one of 51 Mobile homicides last year. He was murdered in a shooting on June 29, 2021.

Neither one of the sisters immediately responded to an interview request by Lagniappe.