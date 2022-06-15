Lagnia-POD S2, Ep23

We know you missed us. Lagniappe’s awarding-winning podcast returns after an unexpected one-week vacation.

This week we discuss:

• The City of Mobile strikes out after a final blow in the saga of Hank Aaron Stadium has revealed not only does Mobile not own the stadium property, but it has no rights to the stadium itself, which has been built and maintained using more than $14 million in city funding.

• Coaching vacancies remain for local area softball teams, and Mobile County Public School System is currently building four new football stadiums. Those facilities are facing delays.

• A new annexation plan calls for 26,000 new residents for Mobile, which would make it the state’s second-largest city. Alabama community colleges have become a revolving door for presidents. Mo Brooks gets the ultimate Trump treatment as the former president endorses Katie Britt.

All this and more by hitting play…