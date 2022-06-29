Auburn senior Dontavious Hill produced a strong performance en route to a third-place finish in the men’s high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships last weekend in Eugene, Ore.

The Mobile native and former Baker High School standout became the first Auburn Tiger male since Ryan Fleck in 2009 to earn a medal in the event at Outdoor nationals. The 2022 NCAA Indoor bronze medalist, Hill was the lone competitor of the 24 in action to cleanly clear the first four bars on his first attempt, making it over 2.10 meters, 2.15 meters, 2.18 meters and 2.21 meters. Hill had three good attempts at 2.24 meters but was unsuccessful on each attempt.

“I feel really good,” Hill told the Auburn University athletic website. “I just did what my coaches always tell me to do — stay clean early on and just get the job done.”

Hill established himself as one of the best all-time high jumpers in Auburn program history. He became the first since Donald Thomas in 2007 to make the medal stand at NCAA Indoors and Outdoors in the same season. Hill was just the third Auburn athlete ever to earn a top-three finish in the high jump at Outdoor nationals, joining Fleck who was a runner-up 13 years ago and Thomas who was third in 2007.

“It’s been a team effort between me and my coaches and Auburn as a whole,” Hill said. “Just trying to make sure I stay consistent at practice every day and going to each meet and treating it like it’s the big show every time.”

It has been a great season for Hill, in his fourth and final season at Auburn. He earned first-team All-America designation for the outdoor season and was a second-team All-SEC selection. During the 2022 indoor season, Hill was tabbed as a second-team All-SEC pick and a second-team All-America selection. Hill also won the Spirit of Auburn Award this year.

At Baker, Hill was the 2018 Mobile County champion in the high jump, where he set the school record in the event. He was also the Class 7A sectional champion and the Class 7A state champion in the high jump. He was undefeated in the event during his senior season in which he was ranked No. 1 in the state and among the Top 10 in the country.

Hill is scheduled to compete in Eugene, Ore., again this weekend when he participates in the World Athletics Championships. He will be competing as a professional for the first time.