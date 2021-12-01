Jake Peavy

Photo | Courtesy of the San Diego Padres

When one talks about Mobile’s baseball history, the story usually starts and ends by pointing out there are five players from the area in the National Baseball Hall of Fame — Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Willie McCovey, Billy Williams and Ozzie Smith.

It doesn’t have to end there.

The opportunity now exists that another player from Mobile could find his way to Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum. Jake Peavy, the National League’s 2007 unanimous Cy Young Award winner, is on the Baseball Writers Association of America Hall of Fame ballot this year. It is the first year Peavy has been included on the ballot, which includes 29 other players.

“I know that it’s a huge honor,” Peavy said in a telephone interview this week. “It’s humbling. I just never would have thought about any of this in a million years, or ever played with any of this in mind. It’s just humbling to be recognized with the greats of the game, to even be on the ballot.

“The greats that are on that [Hall of Fame] list that come from where I come from, the greats that we have in Mobile and then Willie Mays became my good friend during my time in San Francisco. I have such deep respect for anybody who has accomplished those things in the game. Whenever those guys were around — Willie Mays and Willie McCovey when I was in San Francisco and in Boston with Carlton Fisk and Jim Rice and Fred Lynn, just these amazing figures who played the game at the highest level during their time — it was always held in the highest regard when I was able to meet or hang out with those guys.

“So to be on a ballot and considered to be voted in amongst them is truly remarkable when you think about where all this started for me. I think you know me well enough to know that I never once thought about this, not until this [ballot] came out and everybody started texting me. … It’s just humbling, but it’s not anything that I’m going to concern myself with or worry about because either way it goes, it’s just humbling to be mentioned with those guys.”

Peavy, a St. Paul’s grad who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 15th round of the 1999 draft, played 15 seasons in the Major Leagues and even spent part of his minor league career in his hometown of Mobile with the BayBears. He reached the big leagues in 2002.

The hard-throwing right-hander spent eight seasons with the Padres and later played for the Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox. He was a member of World Series championship teams with the Giants (2014) and the Red Sox (2013). For his career, Peavy was 152-126 with a 3.63 earned run average. He appeared in 388 games, 377 of which were starts, throwing 2,377 innings and striking out 2,207 batters. He averaged 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

His best season was 2007 when he was the unanimous NL Cy Young winner, leading the league in strikeouts (240), wins (19) and ERA (2.54). He also led the NL in ERA in 2004 and strikeouts in 2005. He led the league in strikeouts per nine innings in both 2006 and 2007. Peavy was a three-time All-Star selection and earned the role as the NL starting pitcher for the 2007 game. He won a Gold Glove in 2012 and led the league in strikeouts in 2005.

“When I look at it in that way, and the game has changed so much in statistics, I haven’t really looked at my career numbers or any of that because it never really mattered,” Peavy said. “My goal was to stay healthy and I wanted to win bad enough that I figured if I was out there and healthy I would figure the other parts out. That was my only goal.

“Truly, since I’ve walked away from the game — I think I’m going to do some stuff within the players’ union and locally within the state of Alabama. I’m going to do some things on that front. I’ve really struggled to find my place in the game to where I love it and I’ll be passionate about it and still be a part of something that was life-changing for me and my family.

“But I don’t know any of my career numbers so I don’t know how any of that measures up. I can’t imagine. I came from a [time] that if you didn’t win 300 games you’re not a Hall of Famer, that kind of deal. I do understand that I had some years where my records were not indicative of what I felt my performance was. I don’t know if my numbers are relatable to how things are measured in today’s game.”

Peavy said he sometimes thinks back on his career.

“I think back to 2007, and that grind was the ultimate grind,” he said. “You think about the way you really want to be remembered, and that 2007 season shows your hard work and your dedication to your craft. I took it serious. In 2010 I had an injury and I was told I would never pitch again, much less ever start again — I had my lat reattached — and if I wasn’t blessed enough by the good Lord and had the doctors and support team and family, I’d have never played again and I wouldn’t have achieved the team greatness [World Series wins], which is what it’s all about, sharing things with others. … Those are the highlights. I think about those championships and all those people who worked to get that done and that bond is unbreakable.”

Peavy is one of 13 players making their first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot. He joins Alex Rodriguez, Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, David Ortiz, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski, Jimmy Rollins and Mark Teixeira. Seventeen others are also on the ballot, including Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, Billy Wagner, Omar Vizquel, Todd Helton, Gary Sheffield, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Bobby Abreu, Tim Hudson, Tori Hunter, Scott Rolen, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte and Mark Buehrle. Schilling, Bonds, Clemens and Sosa are making their 10th and final appearance on the ballot.

Those elected to the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022 — if any are elected — will be announced on Jan. 25. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in July.