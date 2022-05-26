The date for this season’s LendingTree Bowl in Mobile has been set for Saturday, Dec. 17 with a 4:45 p.m. kickoff, it was announced Thursday. The annual postseason bowl game will be broadcast on ESPN.

This marks the second year in a row the game will be played on the opening weekend of the 2022 bowl season and the second straight year the game is being played at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The date of this year’s 24th annual LendingTree Bowl marks the earliest date the game has ever been played.

“We are excited to be a part of the first weekend of the college football bowl season,” Jerry Silverstein, LendingTree Bowl president, said in a press release. “This is a great opportunity to showcase the city of Mobile and share our rich bowl history with a national television audience. We’ve had some tremendous games and many future NFL players have played in the LendingTree Bowl.”

The bowl game will pick its competition teams from among three conferences — the Sun Belt Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA.

In last season’s LendingTree Bowl game, Liberty defeated Eastern Michigan 56-20, with quarterback Malik Willis accounting for 289 total yards and five touchdowns en route to winning Most valuable Player honors. The 56 points scored by the Flames are the fifth-most in LendingTree Bowl history.

Other bowl games also be played on Dec. 17 include the Fenway Bowl (10 a.m., ESPN), Cricket Celebration Bowl (11 a.m., ABC), New Mexico Bowl (1:15 p.m., ESPN), L.A. Bowl (2:30 p.m., ABC), Las Vegas Bowl (6:30 p.m., ABC) and Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas, 8:15 p.m., ESPN). The bowl season opens Dec. 16 with two games — Bahamas Bowl (10:30 a.m., ESPN) and Cure Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN).

The dates of other bowl games were also announced on Thursday, including other Alabama bowls. Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl, which was on Christmas Day last season, will be played at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27 (ESPN), while the Birmingham Bowl is also set Dec. 27 at either 2:15 p.m. or 5:45 p.m. (network to be determined).

Other bowl dates and times of interest locally: New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 21, 8 p.m., ESPN), Sugar Bowl (11 a.m., Dec. 31), Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal, Dec. 31, 3 p.m. or 7 p.m.), Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal, Dec. 31, 3 p.m. or 7 p.m.), Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2, noon), Rose Bowl (Jan. 2, 4 p.m.), CFP National Championship Game (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif., kickoff time TBA).