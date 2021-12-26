A fourth Mobile-area player has been added to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl roster. Neil Ferrell, who played his prep football career at Murphy, accepted his invitation to play in Mobile’s annual college all-star game on Christmas day. Ferrell recently concluded a standout career at LSU.

He joins South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen), Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (Williamson) and Tennessee wide receiver-kick returner Velus Jones Jr. (Saraland) as local players slated to participate in the game. Tolbert, McCreary and Jones all previously announced their acceptance of an invitation to play in the game.

The Senior Bowl is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Feb. 5, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be televised by The NFL Network. More important than the game will be the three practices sessions during the week prior to the game, as well as the one-on-one meetings players will have with NFL personnel throughout the week.

Ferrell, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive tackle, announced recently he is opting out of the Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl game that will feature LSU against Kansas State in order to concentrate on preparations for the NFL Draft. This past season he played in 12 games, producing 20 solo tackles and 25 assists for 45 total tackles. He also managed 9.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one blocked kick.

For his LSU career, Ferrell played in 52 games, collecting 144 total tackles. Of that number, 23 were tackles for a loss and 7.5 were sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and five pass breakups over his career.