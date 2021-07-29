Mobile’s Paige Madden won her first Olympic medal Wednesday night as a member of the U.S. women’s 4×200 freestyle relay team at the Tokyo Olympics swimming competition.

The U.S. team placed second in the net, claiming the silver medal. Madden, who swam the second leg of the race, was joined by Allison Schmitt, Katie Ledecky and Katie McLaughlin.

China won the gold medal with a world record time of 7:40.33. The American team, led by Ledecky swimming the final lap, finished with a time of 7:40.73. Australia, which was favored to win gold, won the bronze medal with a time of 7:41.29.

This was Madden’s second final at the Tokyo Olympics. The former UMS-Wright and University of Virginia standout placed seventh Sunday night in the women’s 200-meter freestyle event.

Madden was a standout member of the City of Mobile Swim Association and also earned several Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships.