As protests over the death of George Floyd continue to roil the country, the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue in downtown Mobile was defaced with graffiti last night. Semmes served in the Confederate Navy as the commander of the CSS Alabama and the statue has stood over the intersection of Government and Royal streets since 1901. It was commissioned and is maintained by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and was rededicated in 2000.

Yesterday, the city of Birmingham removed a controversial Confederate monument after it was damaged by protestors Sunday. There, the monument had been a source of contention since at least 2015, targeted for removal among many across the country in the wake of a white supremacists’ shooting at an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina that left nine people dead.

As a result, several states, including Alabama, passed laws protecting such monuments. Yesterday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the city of Birmingham would be subject to a one-time $25,000 fine for the monument’s removal.

This morning, a representative of the Raphael Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said Lagniappe was the first to inform him of the graffiti, and he wasn’t prepared to comment. In 2018, Camp 11 dedicated a 9-foot-tall marble and granite statue of a Confederate soldier at Fort McDermott in Spanish Fort. Last year, Fort Blakeley Camp 1864 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, re-dedicated a circa 1941 monument removed by the city of West Palm Beach Florida at Confederate Rest Cemetery in Point Clear.

In Mobile, the graffiti appears to express anti-police sentiment, as well as the phrase “we built it, help them rebuild.”