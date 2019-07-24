I read the letters from readers and articles by Gabriel Tynes, Rob Holbert and Jason Johnson in the July 17-23 edition of Lagniappe concerning the coal ash situation Alabama Power Company has created and it left me a little confused. The reason is because it seems so many people in Mobile are worried about the arsenic seeping into the ground water and 21 million tons of coal ash sitting on the banks of the delta just waiting to become an environmental disaster, and yet every election that rolls around Mobile overwhelmingly votes for every Republican on the ticket. For the past four decades the Republican party has been the party of de-regulation of big business, convincing their electorate that regulations will somehow destroy the economy even though that’s false.

APCO and other industries are the top priorities regardless of how catastrophic their actions, and the voters, we get to drink water polluted with arsenic and other poisons and watch in horror as millions of tons of coal ash breaks free and destroys the delta that so many of us love to fish and hunt in. When will people realize regulations are necessary for our own health and safety. The current Republican in the White House has practically destroyed the EPA and OSHA, our governor doesn’t care about toxic chemicals dumped in the Tennessee river by 3M or the disaster-in-waiting at APCO. There will be those who argue that both parties are the same but it’s no contest, Democrats work tirelessly fighting for our environment, our water and workplace safety. The Democratic party isn’t perfect, but they care about these things and other issues that directly impact our everyday lives. So please, when I’m at the barber shop or in a restaurant don’t let me hear you say you care about arsenic, coal ash, toxic chemicals or anything else and then say you’re a Republican because you will be contradicting yourself.

Mike Wilson

Mobile