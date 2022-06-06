Mobile’s Chris Samuels, a former consensus All-America offensive tackle at Alabama (1996-99) is among the players included on the 2023 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Monday.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame jointly announced the names on the 2023 ballot, including 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

“It’s an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.54 million people have played college football and only 1,056 players have been inducted,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “The Hall’s requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today’s elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year.”

Samuels was the Jacobs Trophy winner his senior season at Alabama, symbolic of the SEC’s best blocking lineman. He was also the Outland Award winner that year and a consensus first-team All-Southeastern Conference and All-America selection. He was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders), who traded to first-round picks (12th and 24th) as well as a second- and fourth-round pick to move up in the draft order to take Samuels.

Prior to arriving at Alabama, Samuels was a standout at Mobile’s Shaw High School.

Others included on the FBS players ballot are Auburn linebacker Greg Carr and Alabama defensive back Antonio Langham. Troy’s Larry Blakeney is on the list for FBS coaches. Other players on the FBS list include Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, Alex Smith, Tim Couch, Peter Warrick, Ron Rivera, Luke Kuechly, Dwight Freeney, Josh Heuple, Garrison Hearst and Marshawn Lynch. Other FBS coaching candidates include Mark Richt, Frank Solich and Paul Johnson. On the Collegew Division list, players include Troy defensive lineman Al Lucas and Troy defensive back Freddie Thomas. College Division coaches nominated include former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer, who coached at Central Michigan, and Louisiana Tech’s Maxie Lambright.

The ballot was emailed Monday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The Honors Court, chaired by NFF Board Member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin from Ohio State, includes an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF annual awards dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame on-campus salute during the 2023 season.

The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2023 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1973 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a potential candidate’s collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Here are brief bios on players and coaches who have local or state associations:

FBS players

Gregg Carr, Auburn. Linebacker: 1984 consensus first-team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1984 SEC Lineman of the Year…Twice led Auburn in tackles, helping the Tigers to the 1983 SEC title and three consecutive bowl wins.

Antonio Langham, Alabama, defensive back: 1993 unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Jim Thorpe Award … Led Bama to four postseason berths, highlighted by the 1992 National Championship…Three-time All-SEC selection and the Tide’s all-time leader in career INTs (19).

Chris Samuels, Alabama, offensive tackle: 1999 unanimous first-team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient … Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title … SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season and blocked for 1,000-yard rusher Shaun Alexander.

FBS coaches

Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

College Division players

Al Lucas, Troy, defensive lineman: Two-time first-team All-American (1998-99) and winner of the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award as the nation’s top defensive player … Two-time first-team All-Southland who led Trojans to two conference titles … Three NCAA playoff appearances, including the 1996 Semifinals and the 1999 Quarterfinals.

Freddie Thomas, Troy, defensive back: Two-time first-team All-America selection (1986-87) and helped lead Troy to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1987 … A two-time first-team All-Conference pick, he was named team captain in 1987.