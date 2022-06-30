The city of Mobile’s ShotSpotter system could not be going live at a better time. Through the first six months of 2022, the city is on track for its second year in a row of record homicides and shootings.

Mobile’s highly anticipated gunshot detection system is set for a soft rollout in the coming days in undisclosed portions of the city. The technology is expected to further equip the Mobile Police Department in solving and deterring violent crime.

As of June 30, there have been 28 homicides in the city and more than 220 reported shootings since the beginning of the year. Last year set Mobile’s all-time record for murders with 51 homicides. At the current pace, Mobile could reach 56 murders by the end of the year.

In a distinct shift in messaging, the MPD issued a press release Thursday explicitly linking the wave of increased violence to gang activity. In prior approaches, city officials have shied away from the terminology. MPD spokeswoman Charlette Solis said the decision to be on the nose with the term has been necessitated due to the prevalence of gang activity.

According to the release, since the launch of Operation Echo Stop in March, MPD has arrested 44 individuals from various gangs in Mobile who have been connected to violent crime.

The release states the majority of shootings into vehicles and dwellings have been retaliatory in nature and several of those recently arrested have self-identified as known gang members.

“When shootings take on the appearance of gang rivalry, it is something our law enforcement officers, local leaders and community cannot accept,” the statement read.

Gulf Coast Technology Center Director of Intelligence Cmd. Kevin Levy said these gangs are relationally driven and not necessarily oriented around streets or neighborhoods.

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said MPD has identified gangs associated with recent incidents and are actively tracking their activity. He has previously declined to release details on the names of these groups to avoid legitimizing them.

“Although we are addressing the prevalence of gang activity, please understand that police alone can’t prevent every shooting. It takes the community working together to reduce gun violence or the propensity thereof. Too many innocent people have been killed in the line of fire,” Battiste said.

Among the wave of violence, five minors are included in the death toll. The death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon in February on Chesire Drive South has made recent headlines as five suspects have been arrested in connection with his death.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told Lagniappe there is a possible gang element in Blackmon’s case. He said current information indicates Blackmon was caught in the crossfire of another intended target when he was struck and killed on his porch.

Sidney Collins, 20, Kentrell Freeman, 23, Ryan Kidd, 18, Teriana Thompson, 18, Deontae Kimbrough, 19, Kelvin Estell Jr., 22, are all charged with murder for Blackmon’s death. Walker said other suspects are being sought as well.

Walker is also prosecuting suspects charged with murder for the shooting death of 11-year-old LeQuinten Morrissette in May while in his home in R.V. Taylor. Though there is no known gang affiliation in that case, Walker noted there are up to five shooting suspects in that case. Anthony Shinn, 20, Tyrik Dubose, 21, and Cameron Walker, 19 have all been arrested and charged in that case.

Walker said those cases will develop in a staggered progression due to how many defendants are involved.

Operation Echo Stop is a three-year project through MPD’s Office of Strategic Initiatives which has been launched with the help of $5.1 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. President Joe Biden’s Administration announced last year that COVID-19 relief monies would be applicable for use in addressing spikes in gun violence. Mobile was the first city to roll out its plan which includes $3.5 million for gun violence technology and $1.6 million to fund community-based violence prevention programs, intervention initiatives and after-school programs.

Echo Stop is being implemented in four phases. MPD’s June 30 statement said Phase One is now complete and introduced a suite of prevention and deterrence efforts, including the addition of a Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator and the ongoing Community Days outreach events.

Phase Two is opening with the rollout of ShotSpotter, which will begin monitoring a small, undisclosed portion of the city. The system will ping real-time alerts for MPD which will identify when and where shots were detected. While this is expected to provide some level of deterrence, the system is mainly geared at improving faster and more accurate responses to shooting scenes, which can bring faster first aid and possible recovery of suspects and evidence.

Phase Three will begin by September and entails a full deployment of efforts launched in the first two stages. Phase Four is the “augmentation” phase which will be used to re-evaluate the programs and funding sources.