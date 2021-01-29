Watching the American team practices for the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week it is easy to see why NFL teams are interested in Mobile native Kadarius Toney. The former Blount standout who earned first-team All-SEC status this season, Toney has had more than a couple of plays in which his speed and route running created open space between himself and a would-be defender.

The high school quarterback who has experience at the college level as a receiver, running back and kick returner will provide whatever team selects him with the type of versatility that is so important at the next level. He could even be used as a special teams player on defense.

This past season he was an important part of Florida’s eight victories, the gators finishing the year 8-4, losing to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, of which Toney opted out in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.

“I feel like this season shed a light on the ability I was capable of and basically gave me an opportunity to better my future and my career,” Toney said Thursday after the team’s final full practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama campus.

Injuries forced Toney to miss some time during his career — he played in eight games as a freshman in 2017 and seven games as a junior. But this season he played in the Gators’ first 11 games, including the SEC Championship Game against Alabama.

“I feel like injuries slowed me down my whole career,” he said. “I had one healthy season and coming in every game with the same mindset and the same passion for the game helped me, I feel like.”

After skipping the Cotton Bowl to prepare for this week’s opportunity, Toney said he’s ready to demonstrate to NFL personnel what he has to offer.

“This week is for me to show the coaches the player I am, the kind of person I am, the kind of character I have, the kind of ability I have, the player I am, the skill set that I have, stuff like that,” he said. Asked if there was anything in particular the scouts wanted to see from him this week, he said, “Not that I’m aware of.”

He said he has enjoyed his return to his hometown and hopes those who followed his high school career recognize the improvements he has made in his play the past four seasons at Florida. At Blount, he was 20-5 as the Leopards’ starting quarterback. As a junior he passed for 3,604 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 896 yards and 16 TDs. His senior season at Blount he passed for 2,984 yards and 32 TDs while rushing for 894 yards and 15 TDs. That’s a total of 8,378 yards and 100 TDs. He was named the Class 6A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as a senior.

“It means a lot to me to be able to come home, and I guess take advantage of the opportunity that is available at this time because not everyone gets to show NFL scouts and take NFL coaching and show them that you’re coachable and stuff like that. It’s kind of huge,” he said.

Asked how different he is as a player from when he was at Blount, Toney said, “I feel like I got better as far as routine-wise, day in and day out, how I approached the game and my mentality.” As for his memories of his final year at Blount, Toney noted, “I don’t really see a difference in what I do. I feel like I just elevated my game to another level in a way.”

At Florida he caught 120 passes for 1,590 yards and 12 TDs, including 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 scores this season. He also rushed 66 times for 580 yards and two scores for his career, including 19 rushes for 161 yards and a TD this past season.

He’s not just about football, though. Music also plays an important role in his life. In fact, he recently released a rap album entitled “Warrior 2” under the name Yung Joka. It has received favorable reviews.

“I always had a passion for music, but my passion for football was always bigger in a way,” he said.

So while Toney may have a backup plan in place, it seems a certainty he is destined for a career in the NFL, at least in the near future.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium. It can be seen on the NFL Network.