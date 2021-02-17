Inspired by the number of military service members along the Gulf Coast, a Mobile native and current law school student has started a charity aimed at helping veterans facing tough times.

Bee Daniels, founder of Value for Veterans, said the group’s mission is to help underprivileged veterans suffering from financial issues or physical and mental health issues, as well as those seeking to transition to civilian life. Daniels said an organization like this was something lacking in the local area.

In addition to helping veterans looking for jobs, the group works to connect former servicemen and women with physical therapists and mental health assessments and treatment.

“I’ve never served, but everyone I’m surrounded by has a connection to a veteran,” Daniels said. “I’ve always had a knack for helping our military people because I’m very thankful. I wanted to find a way to help those near my home.”

The group began in October with $40,000 in seed money and has been able to secure volunteers for a number of events, despite the ongoing pandemic. Listed among the group’s accomplishments is a partnership with Home Depot’s Hiring Our Heroes program, Daniels said. The program currently hires between 35,000 and 40,000 veterans per year.

“Everything is going exactly as it should be,” Daniels said.

In addition to the job and health resources, Value for Veterans offers financial literacy classes on credit and mortgages as well as help with Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) claims.

On the more unique side of things, Daniels said the group has yoga nights on Tuesdays where veterans can participate in the exercise for free, hosted by a professional instructor.

“It’s therapy for mind and body,” Daniels said of the yoga nights.

Daniels attended Baker High School, but dropped out as a junior. She received a GED a month later and completed her studies at the University of Phoenix. She graduated in 2013 with an undergraduate communications degree. She currently attends Georgia State University College of Law virtually.

Stephen Kountz, a board member for the group, said he works with the homeless daily through Waterfront Rescue Mission and he sees many veterans struggling. So, when Daniels contacted him about serving on her organization’s board, he jumped at the opportunity because of their shared vision.

“I believe it’s a very awesome vision,” he said. “Bee’s vision is phenomenal. My role is to help her in any way I can.”