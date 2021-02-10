Photos | Shane Rice

By Lynn Oldshue

This Carnival season there are no barricades on Government Street. There are no RVs parked under I-10, and there are no yellow signs warning about parking on parade routes.

No one is loading throws onto floats or holding up poster boards with “Throw Me Something, Mister” or “It’s My Birthday” written in magic marker.

There are no Mobile police officers strutting along with marching bands and no beads hanging from stoplights or street signs.

The notices for cancellations of Mardi Gras celebrations started coming out in November.

“We regret to announce that the 2021 Mardi Gras parade and ball have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The safety of our community, attendees and crew members must always come first.”

The announcements were difficult for people to hear, said Steve Joynt, who has covered Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast for nine years with Mobile Mask magazine. The back of one of his many Mardi Gras T-shirts reads, “It ain’t my fault Mobile Mardi Gras is the best in the world.”

“Watching the cancellations was like watching a slasher flick,” he said. “We wondered which group would be next.”

Joynt reminded his readers the parades and balls were canceled, but Mardi Gras itself was not.

“It’s a holiday that happens whether we have parades or not,” he said.

Joynt prepared in the spring for publishing his annual magazine during a very different 2021 Mardi Gras season.

“All of our lives, the festivities of Mardi Gras have been presented at no cost to those of us in the street,” he said. “How would we respond in a year of no balls and parades?”

Joynt hoped at the grassroots level, Mobilians would rise up with new ways to keep the spirit alive.

He wasn’t disappointed.

Creativity spread with new ideas to convert yards, stoops and porches into floats. Neighbors joined together, supporting the local artists and businesses who depend on Mardi Gras.

The porch floats began when Lisa Valentine saw pictures of “float houses” in New Orleans for the “Hire a Mardi Gras Artist” project. Unable to ride in a parade this year, she wanted a float for her yard on Palmetto Street and to help local float makers in Mobile. A friend connected her to Craig Stephens, owner of float builder Carnival Artists.

“We are sad to be missing the parades this year,” Valentine said. “So we are spending the money that we would spend on throws to help people keep their jobs. The yard float is bringing a little bit of Mardi Gras happiness back to us.”

Valentine’s display includes Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, as well as dancing bears and two large martini glasses. She made speared olives for the bigger martini and named her float “Long Strange Trip” after a lyric in a popular Dead tune.

Neighbors added their own floats to the “Krewe of Palmetto.” There is the Hungry Caterpillar and Cookie Monster for the float “Greed and Gluttony.” Close by is Poseidon, the god of the sea, and the “Animal Farm” float, where wooden animals are made and added several times a week to keep the giant chicken company. East on Palmetto is “The Wild Rumpus” with Max and the monster from the book “Where the Wild Things Are.”

The Yardi Gras idea spread quickly to neighborhoods around Mobile and the Eastern Shore.

Renting out float sculptures became an unexpected lifesaver for Stephens. With only two of his seven parades rebuilding for 2022, there wouldn’t be enough new floats to keep his staff of 10 (15 closer to Mardi Gras) employed.

“I lost sleep the last four or five months, racking my brain about how we could survive next year,” he said. “I didn’t know what we would do after we finished these floats.”

Stephens saw the yard floats built by his friends in New Orleans, but didn’t know how to get it started in Mobile. The call from Valentine “took care of that.”

“I couldn’t believe the momentum and how quickly it took off,” he said.

Stephens has built floats for 30 years. In the months before Mardi Gras, his crew works six or seven days a week, typically making enough in overtime to get through the off-season.

In Stephens’s float barn, an orange sign above the light switch gives employees five reasons to turn out the lights: save the building, save the company money, save your job, save the planet, create karma. He wrote at the bottom of the sign, “Five birds, one stone.”

“We need good karma because finishing floats is a stressful business; the parades don’t wait,” Stephens said. “There were no deadlines this year, so we didn’t work as fast or as hard. We even took Christmas Day off for the first time. Then the porch floats happened, and we jumped back into normal Mardi Gras mode.”

Renters stopped by Stephens’s float barn to look through larger-than-life Ninja Turtles, Mary Poppins, Chewbacca, Olivia the Pig, bumblebees, seahorses and the Statue of Liberty.

Stephens took every order with the objective of keeping his staff employed and building a new area of business for the future.

His trailer carried sea turtles, Dick Tracy, Garfield and Batman down Government Street. His crew delivered sculptures to almost 70 homes and businesses. He’s already taking orders for next year.

“This is exciting for all of us, and I think a new tradition was born,” he said. “Now there’s a parade whenever you want one, day or night. You just have to walk, drive or ride your bike through Oakleigh, Midtown or other neighborhoods around Mobile.”

There is “The Wild Ride,” float 302 in Krewe de George, with Calvin and Hobbes sliding down the front steps in their red wagon.

A diving bell and stingrays were sentimental choices for Bug Iliff and Jeff Loiselle, who met in the Caribbean. They named their float “Come Sea the Mardi Gras.”

In “Maybe on a Float,” The Cat in the Hat is surrounded by yard signs with quotes from Dr. Seuss: “Today was good. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one” and “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

“People are asking me if I build sculptures for Christmas and Halloween,” Stephens said. “I do now.”

The most gratifying part is what happens after the sculptures are dropped off and his crew pulls away, Stephens said.

“This is a group creation,” he said. “People keep decorating. Every time I drive by their houses, they look better and better. The floats are lit up so well that they look good even at night. Creativity is part of our humanity, and that is coming out all over Mobile.”

••

Many built their own yard floats. Some are decorating and participating in Mardi Gras for the first time.

Flags, tinsel and wreaths hang from windows, doors and railings. A video with pictures of “Mobile Mardi Gras Through Time” is projected onto a front porch wall.

Beads dangle from fences, trees, fingers of skeletons and the mouth of a crocodile.

Paintings by local artist Paula Kiszla of a trumpet, saxophone and musicians stand in a Midtown yard as jazz plays from inside the house.

A sign attached to a second-floor balcony reads: “Mardi Gras Canceled? When Pigs Fly!”

Other signs of “Mask Up Mobile” and “I hope you brought king cake” are attached to porch walls and front doors.

A portrait of Bernie Sanders in mittens with the caption “Waiting on Beads Like” hangs outside a home on Church Street. Colorful serpents were added to the posts around the porch.

In the “Scrabble 2020-2021 Edition” float, letters spell out Fauci, COVID, Oakleigh, Mardi and WTF.

Another porch is dedicated to the memory of the family’s dog, Rocket.

There is the Krewe of Bubbly Baby on Government Street with bubbles in the fountain and king cake babies and yellow ducks in the front yard. Down the street is The Krewe De Loop, with a float inspired by the Netflix shows “Bridgerton” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“I fell in love with the colors and the glamour of ‘Bridgerton’ and the diversity of the cast,” Jamie Franco Zamudio said. “I wanted our float to represent all of Mobile.”

Jamie and her wife, Angela, usually convert their Christmas decorations into Mardi Gras decorations, but this year the recycled decorations weren’t enough. They purchased tulle netting and sequins, then went bigger. They built a float with chess pieces rented from Stephens on the top and “Bridgerton” characters painted by artist Soynika-Edwards Bush around the bottom.

“I used to think of Mardi Gras as a spectator sport, but this year became a way to make Mardi Gras our own,” Franco Zamudio said. “People are finding personal ways to show what we love about Mobile.”

Suzanne Sarver was excited about decorating her first home for Mardi Gras. Her husband told her, “Don’t bother because Mardi Gras wasn’t happening this year.”

“Some of my friends and neighbors had the same attitude,” Sarver said. “But Mardi Gras is too much of a part of Mobile. I had to do something about it.”

She started the Mobile Porch Parade with the help of Stacy Wellborn to encourage participation in decorating homes for Mardi Gras. It quickly grew to 400 participants and a parade map marking the location of each “float.” They also created a print version with donations requested for the Food Pantry at Central Presbyterian Church.

“It surprised me how many people signed up,” Sarver said. “Even people who feel like they aren’t creative wanted something to get excited about. We are starting new traditions.”

Mardi Gras bead artist Kathleen McCarron started one of those new traditions. As she and friends threw strands of beads on the lowest branch of her oak tree to decorate for Yardi Gras, she suggested they make it something more.

“I thought we could donate a dollar per strand of beads to a charity,” McCarron said. “One of my friends is a domestic violence survivor and wanted us to make the donations to Penelope House.”

McCarron made a Facebook post to inform friends about the bead branch, and it “exploded from there.” The three bags of beads on her porch have already been removed to make room for more.

Some of those beads will be used in McCarron’s Mardi Gras bead art. Sitting on her front porch, she snaps beads off the strands, gluing them onto the pictures she painted. Lately, she watches people throw beads on the branch as she works.

“Families with kids have fun trying to ring the branch,” she said. “Others walk up and remove the beads from their necks, saying they feel like they are on a pilgrimage to the bead tree.”

“I hope someone takes up the idea next year and it can rotate around Mobile,” she said.

Neighborhoods are also finding new ways to safely celebrate together, hiring second-line bands to play in their streets or drummer Chico McCollum to play in their driveways. Neighbors wear tuxedos and gowns, satin and sequined costumes or hats that light up.

Another missing piece of Mardi Gras is Rennie Brabner, who passed away April 8 due to complications from COVID-19. His “MoonPie Minute” on FMTalk 106.5 educated listeners, for example, that Mardi Gras began with the Roman pagan tradition of Lupercalia. Or he warned revelers that jumping the barricade came with a $238 fine.

Brabner often opened his first episode of the season with “Mardi Gras is Alabama’s biggest party, 300 years in the making” and “For the next 33 days, frivolity, food, family and foolishness will be the primary thought of most South Alabama folks.”

Sean Sullivan, talk show host and owner of 106.5, and Brabner’s family are keeping the “MoonPie Minute” alive by replaying the episodes that ran each day during Mardi Gras in the past.

Laura Brabner Ratledge and her brother, Reynolds Brabner, recorded new openings for the replays, sharing lessons from their father: “This too shall pass” and “The only thing certain is change.”

Ratledge said there may be less frivolity and frolic this year, but their father would have “been thrilled by the creative spirit of Yardi Gras and the Mobile Porch Parade and how we adapted to change.”

“This shows the perseverance, hope and joy in Mobile,” she said. “If Dad were still alive, there would be MoonPie Minutes stories of the 2021 Carnival season. It may not have balls and parades, but it brought us together with new ways to celebrate.”

This perseverance from the people is part of the tradition of Mardi Gras in Mobile, Joynt said.

It goes back to the Cowbellion de Rakin Society, the first mystic society that began in 1831. It also goes back to Joe Cain, who brought a sense of comedy to the celebrations.

“We’re all going to remember this Mardi Gras, but how you remember it is up to you,” Joynt said. “This year we are proving that Mardi Gras is as important to this community as we always claimed it to be.”