BY LYNN OLDSHUE

On a recent afternoon, Carl Cunningham Jr. stood beside the MOBPacers banner at Christ Cathedral Church in downtown Mobile, reading the day’s route to his group of 20 walkers.

“We are doing six miles today,” he said. “We are walking Washington Avenue, Broad, Charleston, Selma, Ann, Government and Lafayette. Are y’all good? Let’s hit it.”

Advertisements

MOBPacers started as afternoon walks and bike rides with Cunningham and his friend Nichole Edwards, who lost her mother to renal failure days before the coronavirus quarantine began.

“My mom’s service was on March 13, and on March 16 everything shut down,” Edwards said. “I had to shift and put grieving on the back burner to take care of my daughters. But after a couple of weeks of the quarantine life, grief snuck back in. I had to get out of the house and do something. The walks with Carl helped me through that.”

Edwards’ mother was diagnosed with diabetes in her late 30s, and her health declined for 20 years. She turned 65 four days before she passed away.

“My mom didn’t manage her diabetes, and it developed into other problems,” Edwards said. “She told us to learn from her what not to do. My sister and I use that to fuel us to exercise and take care of ourselves.”

Cunningham’s father had a stroke four years ago and was placed on a ventilator.

“My brother worked for the NFL and came home to see our dad,” Cunningham said. “He told him to take that tube out of his nose; he needed to exercise. My dad now walks five miles a day.”

Knowing people who have gotten sick or died from COVID-19, the friends got serious about building their hearts and lungs to protect their health. According to recent data from the Mobile County Health Department, Black people accounted for 34.8 percent of COVID-19 cases and 51.1 percent of deaths.

“We knew a disease or virus would come that would affect people with those pre-existing conditions, and now it’s here,” Cunningham said. “Nicole and I don’t have those preconditions, but we come from families that have check marks.”

“My mother had the check marks and enough to give to five more people,” Edwards said.

Walking almost daily since March, Cunningham lost 15 pounds and recently bought a new jacket because his old ones “looked like choir robes.” In addition to walking with Cunningham, Edwards works out each morning before her job at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, and she has also gone down several sizes.

Natives of Mobile and leaders in community organizations, the two posted pictures of their walks and fitness progress on their personal Facebook pages. Soon, others joined in.

They named the group MOBPacers and started a Facebook group for organization and motivation. It quickly grew to almost 450 members. Some people they know, many they don’t. There are members who had never exercised before or who hadn’t walked very far in years. A few live in Atlanta, Dallas and Tampa and post pictures from walks in their own cities.

Andrea Coleman joined after seeing MOBPacers on Facebook. She has asthma and was afraid to exercise until Cunningham and her doctor advised walking could help.

“I didn’t even take PE in school, so this is a whole new world for me,” Coleman said. “One afternoon I called a friend on FaceTime, and she said, ‘It looks like you’re outside.’ She said, ‘Hold on, put your face to the phone. Andrea Coleman, Ms. Asthma, is out walking.’”

Not only does walking make her feel better, Coleman said, she also has more energy for cleaning her house and throwing game nights with her kids, even after walking six or seven miles.

New walkers said the group provides the encouragement and accountability to keep going. During the walks, Cunningham often drifts from the lead to the middle and back of the pack, checking on the walkers and telling them, “Good job” or asking them, “What is all of the talking back here? Are you guys swapping recipes?”

Silas Turner thought MOBPacers was a women’s group his wife had joined until he saw posts with pictures of men and realized he could join. A bank examiner working from home during the quarantine, he sat in front of a computer all day and needed to get out of the house. He hadn’t exercised in years and said he has lost approximately 30 pounds so far from the daily walks.

“I did the seven miles, then started running the steps at the Convention Center while I waited for my wife to finish,” he said. “I began with a few steps and kept adding. From the bottom to the top is 2.3 floors. I am up to 45 floors and feel so much better. My wife and I have gone on several hiking trips, and last weekend we went kayaking. Those are things we haven’t done before. It has been good for our health and our relationship.”

MOBPacers is more than the six- or seven-mile daily walk. It is the route through downtown and the Oakleigh Garden District in the golden afternoon light, where people on porches yell out, “Looking good,” “Pick it up” or “I will be with you next week after I finish my cake.” Some residents hand out water bottles or leave them in coolers on the sidewalk.

Palmetto Street neighbors drinking in their yards yelled, “Welcome to our bar,” raising martini glasses to offer drinks and toasts. Around the corner, Cunningham’s parents waited in their rockers for the group to swing by. The Cunninghams have lived in Mobile since 1875 and Carl tells a bit of Mobile history as he walks and talks.

“I play trombone in the Excelsior Band,” he said. “It’s a fun tradition that has to be kept alive. It started from a Creole family. Mr. Pope lived down the Bay, and the birth of his son was celebrated by playing in the streets. The band began in 1883.”

On a recent afternoon, a walker wearing an orange MOBPacer shirt stopped at her family’s home on the route. A man in the yard pointed her out and said, “You’ve got a deserter. What do you do with deserters?”

Carl yelled to the walker, “But you made it this far.”

She laughed and yelled back, “I did,” then sat down and waved.

MOBPacers includes grandmothers, teachers, lawyers and city employees. Some never thought they would walk six miles the first day, but they keep returning and doing it again.

“When I saw it on social media, I didn’t know any of these people or that it was going to be six or seven miles, but I came anyway,” walker Curtis Campbell said. “I am a military brat, and I am used to moving and meeting people, but who wakes up thinking, ‘I will walk an extra six miles today?’ Now I am hooked. I guess I am going to start working out again.”

Drivers honk and wave as the MOBPacers walk through heat, downpours and blisters. Some run for blocks and then walk again. Walkers post stats from their Fitbits, such as “6:31 miles walked in 1:48:11 and 682 calories burned.”

The walks begin with stretches at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays. The goal is to finish in two hours. A shorter route is available each day. Christ Cathedral provides cold water at the end of each walk. Edwards checks on members who have missed a few days, and posts encouragement on Facebook, such as, “It’s never too early or too late to work toward being the healthiest you.”

“It’s exciting to see so many people coming out to take care of their health,” Cunningham said. “They’re pushing themselves and getting results. We have to expect the best out of ourselves and each other. We also have to be willing to get out there and do the work. That’s how we move forward.”