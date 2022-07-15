The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) announced Friday afternoon that Alabama’s first case of Monkeypox has been identified in a Mobile County resident.

According to Dr. Rendi Murphree, an Epidemiologist and the Director of MCHD’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Control, a patient matching symptoms and risk factors for the virus was identified earlier this week and testing was submitted to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories.

Positive test results were returned Thursday evening, and Murphree said an investigation was launched immediately to begin the determination of close contacts. Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. But close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact appears to be the primary mode of transmission in the current global outbreak.

“We have probable transmission of Monkeypox in our community. There will be additional cases in Alabama and in Mobile County,” Murphree said. “We don’t want people to be scared. We want them to be cautious and aware that if you have skin-to-skin contact with someone you don’t know, it may raise your risk of monkeypox infection.”

No details about or the condition of Alabama’s patient zero were released due to privacy laws. However, Murphree said the patient had been in three different states during the 21-day incubation period.

When asked how many close contacts have been identified, she said “a few.”

Murphree said MCHD, ADPH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) have partnered together to file the appropriate paperwork to enroll Mobile County and appropriate physicians in the investigational new drug protocol that is required for the use of the antiviral medicine to treat TPoxx for monkeypox patients and the JYNNEOS vaccine for post-exposure.

Delivery of those medications is already in process and will be in possession of Mobile County officials Saturday.

In the current outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S., approximately 1,470 cases have been identified in 44 states.

Murphree told reporters hard surfaces are also believed to be a factor and acknowledged that toilet seats may be a means of transmission. She said those who are given quarantine guidelines are advised to use separate bathrooms in their homes to avoid transmission. Frequent cleaning of surfaces is also advised.

It is possible that contact with materials used by infected persons, such as clothing and linens, can be a way to contract the virus. The virus typically enters the body through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

According to Murphree, sexual contact including vaginal, anal and oral sex, kissing, hugging and contacting bodily fluids are all ways of transmitting or contracting the virus. She said transmission risk can increase in bathhouses, parties, dances and raves. She said tracking “close contacts” can be difficult when factoring in sexual practices such as group sex, anonymous sex and meeting people for sex from online dating sites.

Symptoms can begin with flu-like illness and progress to a rash that starts out as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then vesicles that are deep-seated, have a tiny spot in the middle of the vesicle and may be itchy or painful. The rash may only be on one part of the body.

No one has died in the monkeypox outbreak to date, according to Murphree. She said patients are currently not believed to be infectious until they show symptoms. However, determining what is a symptom may be challenging. She advised anyone who believes they may have monkeypox to seek immediate medical attention to initiate testing. She said sores should be covered when the patient arrives at a facility. Once a sample is obtained by ADPH, Murphree said testing can be completed in one day.

The time between exposure to the virus and when the illness begins is about 7-14 days but can be as long as 21 days. Some people who have had monkeypox have been men who have sex with men, but any person exposed to a person with monkeypox and close skin-to-skin contact can be infected.

Steps to help prevent monkeypox include the following:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, clothing, or towels of a person who has monkeypox.

Have persons with monkeypox isolate away from others.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially

after contact with ill people who have monkeypox.

Avoid contact with animals that could have the virus (such as animals that are sick or that

have been found dead).