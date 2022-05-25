Photos | Courtesy University of Mobile

For the University of Mobile softball team, it all starts with senior centerfielder Jaden Morace. The former Fairhope standout, one of several players from the Mobile-Baldwin County area on the Rams’ roster, provides the energy, speed and drive that fits perfectly into being a leadoff hitter. And she takes it upon herself to be the player who makes things happen for her team, and she does it right away.

“I think she is a huge leader on our team,” Mobile head coach Alison Sellers-Cook said of Morace. “She’s a spark in our lineup. She hits leadoff and she does a really good job of leading off for us and getting on base. And if she gets on base she’s going to score. She’s huge at making plays in the outfield and she’s just a great all-around player who does a great job.

“She’s just somebody who gets the job done; she leads by example. She’s going to go do it. If it needs to be done, she’s going to get it done. She may need some help along the way, but she’s going to do it. She’s not the kid who says, ‘Go do it.’ She has high expectations for herself and I think that has raised the expectations of the team.

“She and Caitlin McRee have a great relationship as teammates and friends and they have battled for the top batting average on the team for the entire year. In all honesty, she should have been our Player of the Year out of our conference [Southern States Athletic Conference]. She is just that type of kid. She’s a difference-maker, she is a playmaker, and she’s one that I will greatly miss [next season], for sure.”

Sellers-Cook doesn’t have to worry about Morace’s absence until next season. This week, the senior will bat leadoff for the Rams in the NAIA World Series at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Ga., as Mobile, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, seeks to finish the season in that lofty position, claiming the national championship.

Mobile enters the tournament with a 49-2 record fashioned by a 34-game win streak to start the year and a current 11-game win streak. The Rams receive a first-round bye and will open the tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 8-seeded Grand View of Iowa and No. 9-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan. The 10-team tournament uses a double-elimination format, with the championship game set for Wednesday, June 1.

“This year has been absolutely extraordinary,” Morace said of the Rams’ season, which includes the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) regular season and tournament crowns. “From the team that we had last year [28-20] to the chemistry that we have this year, it has just been absolutely awesome for my last year here. These girls I’m playing next to are my best friends. We’ve all got each other’s backs and we all ultimately have the same exact goal. If I’m not getting my job done there’s 19 other girls who have my back and will get the job done. Just knowing that I’ve got so many people that have my back and so many people that are working toward the same goal I have is really, really special.”

While excited to be in the World Series and hold the No. 1 overall seeding, Morace said she and her teammates recognize the season is far from complete and noted that they will take the same approach to Columbus they have employed all season long.

“I think for us ultimately we know what we want our end goal to be, so we come out and we treat every single team the exact same,” she said. “We don’t play any differently based on the level of competition, whether we’re playing a super, super good team or a super bad team. We come out with the same fight and we all want it so bad. We do whatever it takes to get it done and obviously the scoreboard reflects that. It’s pretty special to come out with all these wins that we had — I think the record is 49-2 now. I don’t think that was the kind of record we were looking for this year, but once we got on a roll it was pretty special to see it get going.”

Morace grew up playing T-ball and transitioned from there into softball. She also participated in gymnastics and enjoyed both sports. But because of time constraints, she had to choose one over the other and softball got the nod.

Last week in the regional tournament hosted by the Rams in Gulf Shores, Morace was five for nine with three walks, a double, six runs scored, one run batted in and a stolen base. For the season, she leads the team in batting average (.443), runs scored (72, almost twice as many as the next player on the list), hits (77), triples (six), walks (21), stolen bases (31 on 33 tries) and on-base percentage (.500). She’s tied for first in doubles (12).

“I know my role as a leadoff hitter is to get on base and do whatever it takes,” Morace said. “… I’ve been a leadoff hitter for a few years now. Coach Cook had to mix it up a little bit last year because I wasn’t executing like I needed to be. I made it my goal this year that being in that leadoff role I was going to have to do some things different.

“I think I finally had everything click. I’m a big overthinker and when I hit I try to think about too many things at one time. This year I told myself I was going to try to relax a little bit more and I wasn’t going to have to do it all. It was just a matter of trusting and believing in my team that if I didn’t get it done that the next person was going to get it done. That allowed me to take a lot of the pressure off myself that I was putting on myself.”

Now comes the World Series appearance and a chance to finish off the season in a big way.

“It is absolutely insane,” Morace said of the season thus far. “If you had asked me if I thought this is where we would be at this time I would have never guessed. And I really like the group we’re doing it with. Ultimately, this is the goal every season, so whenever we started getting closer to the records we started breaking and things like that, it finally clicked that we really, really, really have a good chance at it this year. I’m excited and I hope we have a really fun time in Columbus and we keep playing as well as we’ve been playing. I know all the other girls are excited as well.

“I think the mental state that we’re all in is we know how good we are and we’re determined to prove that to other people. Obviously, if you look at stats, we’re not a home run-hitting team, one that has 50 or 60 home runs on the year. That’s not what we’re about. We hit the ball and we run as fast as we can. I think there’s a lot of people that kind of downplay us because of our size — we’re not a big and bulky group of girls — but we’re just ready to come out and prove ourselves to everybody in Columbus and anybody who has a doubt about us.”