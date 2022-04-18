The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has issued a Section 18 Demolition and Disposition approval to the Mobile Housing Authority (MHA) for the demolition of 1,246 public housing units — only a quarter of which were occupied.

According to a media release Sunday, MHA said this includes 526 buildings and 796 units at Thomas James Place or the “Birdville” apartment community which was built in 1943 as well as 213 buildings and 450 units at the R.V. Taylor Plaza which was built in 1967. Both residential communities are off of Michigan Avenue. The approval is the nail in the coffin for the two housing developments which MHA has sought for six years. They both will now meet the same fate as a growing number of other public housing in the area, including Roger Williams Homes and Josephine Allen Homes in Happy Hills.

The housing development property has been eyed by the Mobile Airport Authority, as the Brookley Aeroplex is located opposite Interstate 10 from the people. The airport authority is currently in the process of relocating commercial air service from its regional airport in west Mobile to its downtown facility. Mobile Housing Board Executive Director Michael Pierce stepped down as a board member for the airport authority in September 2019 to avoid possible conflicts of interest in the acquisitions of the properties.

MHA Board voted in 2019 to seek the Section 18 approval, and at the same time voted to dispossess Boykin Towers. It closed the same year. One of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s goals for the city is to build or renovate 1,000 homes by 2026.

According to MHA, both developments have hundreds of vacant and uninhabitable units. Improper insulation has led to floor collapses, half the units have no central air conditioning, termites have caused severe damage to several buildings and sewer back-ups occur on a daily basis. The properties have also suffered vandalism, been associated with a lack of safety and have garnered a negative stigma.

“No reasonable program of modification is cost-effective to return them to useful life,” said MHA spokesperson Rachael Wilkerson. “Capital needs expenditures to exceed the HUD-established obsolescence threshold.”

Nearly 75 percent of the units to be demolished were unoccupied. As of April 1, only 153 units were inhabited at Thomas James Place and 172 at R.V. Taylor Plaza. All residents will be relocated at a cost of $1.59 million and will receive relocation assistance, housing counseling, case management and detailed information on the process. They’ll be eligible to either move to another MHA housing development or receive a voucher. Rehabilitation of the two developments is estimated to cost around $183.58 million. Demolition will cost just $8.38 million. The vacant land will be sold.

The 239.41 acres at Thomas James Place are appraised at $19.82 million, while the 92.92 acres at R.V. Taylor Plaza have been appraised value of $8.18 million. Neither property carries outstanding debt. Wilkerson said any net proceeds will be used to modernize other public housing facilities.

Three separate Zoom briefings will be held on Wednesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. for the MHA’s Resident Advisory Board. Residents may virtually attend meetings at noon and 6 p.m.