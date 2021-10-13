Photo | Courtesy of Auburn University

You may not have been a fan of the results of last Saturday’s college football games, but several games brought out example upon example as to why the game is so beloved. There were some great games played, games that wouldn’t allow for sneaking off to the kitchen to grab a snack because you were afraid you would miss something. Truth is, you probably would have missed something, so it was best to wait until halftime for anything that was going to take a few minutes to do.

It was just a few days ago many people were suggesting (guilty as charged, Your Honor) Alabama and Georgia were well ahead of everyone else in the country. Then Texas A&M happened. Suddenly, the Associated Press Top 25 has been reshaped, along with thoughts as to what teams are the best in the land. How’s this for grabbing one’s attention: Iowa is the No. 2-ranked team in the country right now. And so it goes.

Will Alabama still win the SEC West and meet Georgia in the SEC Championship Game? And if so, which team will win? And if Alabama wins, how does that shape the College Football Playoff rankings and the four teams that get the chance to play for the title?

We’re getting ahead of ourselves, as we who follow the game are wont to do. There are several meaningful games still to be played (for some teams, to be survived) before we reach that part of the season. And we should enjoy each week’s slate of games for what it offers.

Which leads us to this week’s games:

Alabama at Mississippi State: There’s little doubt Nick Saban demanded the attention of his team this week — and less doubt he received that attention. The Bulldogs couldn’t have found themselves a victim of worse timing — catching previously No. 1-ranked Alabama coming off a loss. How different will the Crimson Tide look this week, and can Mississippi State learn anything from the Texas A&M game film to open some doors?

Auburn at Arkansas: The trail doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers, who are coming off a loss at home to now No. 1-ranked Georgia. On the one hand, Auburn has probably faced the toughest defense it will see all season long in Georgia, but on the other hand, the Razorbacks, though losing when a two-point try failed, went score for score with Ole Miss. The Tigers will have to put some points on the scoreboard — touchdowns, not field goals — to keep up with Arkansas. This is an important game for Auburn.

Alabama State at Jackson State: Coach Prime, as Deion Sanders prefers to be called, has his Jackson State team on the move. JSU slammed Alabama A&M last week in Birmingham and now gets the Hornets at home. Alabama State will need to score some points to keep up with Jackson State.

UAB at Southern Miss: The Blazers picked up their first victory at their new home, Protective Stadium, last week against Florida Atlantic. After a two-game homestand, the Blazers hit the road again, heading to Hattiesburg where they should find success. Southern Miss has experienced its struggles this season and on paper, UAB should be a heavy favorite in the Conference USA matchup.

Other matchups: Looking beyond teams from the state of Alabama, there is another slate of interesting matchups nationally that are worthy of attention. Kentucky at Georgia could be a closer game than expected. The Wildcats are 6-0 and playing with confidence and may have some offensive wrinkles to try against that stellar Dawgs defense. This game should be fun to watch. Could the No. 1 ranking be short-lived for Georgia? In terms of entertainment value, maybe UCF at Cincinnati fits the bill for you. The Bearcats find themselves ranked No. 3 and now is certainly not the time to be losing a game and giving away their opportunity to play in the CFP. The pressure is all on the Bobcats. Ole Miss at Tennessee has become more interesting based on the Vols’ recent showings and Vandy at South Carolina is a battle to determine the team that claims the SEC East cellar. Florida at LSU is one of those matchups in which it shouldn’t be close, but just maybe … And on Tuesday night (results of the game weren’t known at press time), Appalachian State at Louisiana was a highlight Sun Belt game that should have been a good one.

“This statue will forever represent courage, strength, pride and class for Coach Jordan.” — former Auburn player Terry Henley at the unveiling of a statue of former Auburn head coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan, as well as statues for Cliff Hare and Pat Dye outside Jordan-Hare Stadium last week

“Everybody needs to remember how they feel and not forget it. When I talk about having respect for winning, that’s what I mean. You want to avoid the feeling you have when you lose.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban after the Crimson Tide’s loss to Texas A&M

“We have to finish drives. That’s the most frustrating thing right now. We can drive the field and that really doesn’t matter if you can’t put points on the board. I know we can move the ball. I know that. Can we score touchdowns? Because that gets pretty old when you’re not doing that. Field goals are nice. This isn’t the first time we’ve had this conversation. That’s an area of the field we have got to get corrected. At the end of the day, yeah, every time you step foot inside that red zone, you’re thinking touchdowns.” — Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin on offensive struggles inside the red zone

“I think it is a game-changer as it relates to HBCU [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] football. You have a man that has for 30 years built a platform of entertainment and a persona that people like to see. AFLAC commercials, all kind of stuff that’s going on, that you can’t, as a program compete with that part.” — Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley on the influence of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders

“When I went out there, I was trying to clear my mind of everything but the one goal, which was to get the team a win and try to block out all the crowd noise and everything. Of course, you know the situation. Luckily, I have a really good snapper and holder to help execute that play and we went out there and executed it.” — Troy PK Brooks Buce on his game-winning, 24-yard field goal against Georgia Southern

“We bring practice into the game. We just get out there and our coaches just tell us what we have to do. We go out there and try to get down to our best abilities in each position. We told ourselves as a group without the coaches this game is going to be on us. We have to get the quarterback uncomfortable and get pressure on him and make him make bad decisions. That’s just what we did.”— UAB DE Alex Wright following the Blazers’ win over FAU