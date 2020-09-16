Alabama Power has reported more than 166,000 customers without service in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally and it could take “several days” to all those impacted back online, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said during a 3 p.m. storm update.

The strong category 2 storm that made landfall early Wednesday morning spared Mobile County many of the flooding issues experienced in other places, but Sally’s winds took down trees and powerlines as it slowly made its way through southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Alabama Power expects to begin restoring a large amount of outages beginning at about 6 p.m., Stimpson said. With so many customers out of power, he said, the company admitted it could take “several days” to get it all restored. The amount of outages, Stimpson said, is the most the company has dealt with since Hurricane Katrina for a storm where Mobile County did not get a direct hit.

“By Friday, they will have 2,500 personnel on the ground,” Stimpson said. “It could take several days and we and they ask for your patience.”

By the time this story was posted portions of Midtown had power back.

Dauphin Island lost power at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mike Evans said. The causeway was also closed for several hours during the height of the storm. He said there was about a 16-hour period where residents couldn’t get on or off of the island.

Evans said Dauphin Island has reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to buildings, including the town hall.

“They’ve got a lot of challenges down there,” Evans said.

When asked about harder hit areas, like Baldwin County, Evans said he and Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber were working to get colleagues across the bay additional resources that they were not currently in need of.