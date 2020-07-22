To the editor:

Thank you for the article in the July 15 issue which featured my candidacy for Fairhope Mayor, “Mister Nice Guy … running on good vibes only (by Gabriel Tynes)” where I indicated to the reporter that I am running a positive campaign and will not say anything negative about our current mayor or any other candidate.

The article failed to mention that for my final two years at BP I served as vice president of a 40,000-person organization. It also did not include that I earned a master’s degree in conflict management or my lifelong commitment to that, as evidenced by the many years of volunteer work in my community, including as a co-mediator in Mobile District Court.

For voters to decide who should best represent them, it is important to have all the facts, including someone’s employment history and educational credentials. Given the frequently reported discord and conflict that now exists in Fairhope city government, these facts about my background are pertinent.

Good vibes? Hopefully, but there is far more that speaks to my qualifications than one might discern from your article.

John Manelos

Candidate for Mayor, City of Fairhope