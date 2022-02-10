A 63-year-old Mobile woman is being charged for theft after Belk sales associates discovered merchandise hidden in a stroller with an infant.
Mobile police were called to the Belk on Bel Air Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon after a Belk loss prevention associate observed a woman concealing items in the stroller. Kelley Carbo, 63, of Mobile, was arrested and is being charged with third-degree theft of property. She was released from the Mobile Metro Jail the same day on a $3,000 bond.
MPD says the infant has been released to the mother.
