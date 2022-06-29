Spring Hill College all-star baseball player Micah Morgan of Fairhope, who just completed his sophomore season with the Badgers, announced on his Twitter page recently he is transferring to South Alabama to play for Mark Calvi and the Jaguars. Morgan, who was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Small College Athlete of the Year in 2021, played first base and pitcher for the Badgers. He was named to two NCAA Division II All-America teams and was a first-team All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection as well. A captain at Spring Hill last season, Morgan batted .446 in 53 games and helped the Badgers secure head coach Frank Sims’ 1,000th career win against West Florida late this past season, a game in which he was the starting pitcher. At the plate, Morgan also produced 84 runs scored, 86 hits, 24 doubles, 16 home runs, 77 runs batted in, 158 total bases, an .819 slugging percentage and a .560 on-base percentage. He also stole 28 bases in 31 tries. On the mound, Morgan was 3-1 with an earned run average of 6.49. He wasn’t used as a pitcher until late in the season when injuries called on extra arms to be found. He appeared in 11 games, starting five and throwing 26.1 innings, striking out 36 batters.

Clark retires at UAB

Former South Alabama defensive coordinator Bill Clark, who has served as head coach at UAB since 2014 and helped resurrect the program when it was shut down, announced last Friday he will retire Aug. 1 because of health issues. Clark, the Jaguars’ DC from 2008-12 (South Alabama’s first season was 2009), said he has battled back problems for the past several years that “grew more and more debilitating in the last year.” He said he needs spinal fusion surgery and because of the “extreme physical demands placed on a head coach, it is clear to me” he needed to resign as head coach. Clark said former South Alabama offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent, who served in the same role at UAB, will serve as interim head coach this season, with David Reeves stepping into the role of assistant head coach for the upcoming season. During his time at UAB, Clark posted a 49-26 record and led the Blazers to a pair of Conference USA championships and five consecutive bowl games. Still, his most important win at the school was leading the charge to have the program reinstated when it was shut down, and then spearheading the building of a new covered practice facility and football building as well as the completion of Protective Stadium, where the Blazers now play their home games instead of Legion Field. Clark informed his players of the decision Friday morning and he announced the move on his Twitter page later that morning. He led Jacksonville State, his alma mater, to an 11-4 record in 2013 before accepting the UAB job. He was also an ultra-successful high school head coach, primarily at Prattville High School.

Scherbring promoted at USA

South Alabama athletics announced Cori Scherbring as the new assistant athletic director of fan engagement last week. “Sometimes you conduct a thorough national search and you find that the right person for the job was right across the hall the whole time — and that is exactly what happened here,” South Alabama Deputy Athletic Director Daniel McCarthy said in a press release. “Cori Scherbring is a rising star in this industry. We’re excited about the future of our fan engagement efforts under Cori’s leadership and look forward to the continued positive impact she will have on the University of South Alabama in this new role.” Scherbring served as the assistant director of fan engagement and brand advancement over the past year working closely with softball, soccer and women’s basketball. She was also the on-field director for football and assisted with the Jaguar Challenge golf fundraiser. “I want to thank Daniel McCarthy and the entire search committee for believing in me to fill this role,” Scherbring said. “We have the opportunity to do some great things here at South Alabama, and I am excited to build on that and showcase what the South Alabama way is to our fans and student-athletes.” Prior to her time at South Alabama, she served in different roles at two other institutions and was the tournament coordinator for the Faribault Golf Club for a year helping to coordinate and execute more than 15 golf tournaments including the largest and longest-running pro-am in Minnesota.