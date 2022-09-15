Lagnia-POD S2, Ep35

Couples can rest assured tonight throughout the city of Mobile. One of the most reputable studies ever conducted (sarcasm) has the Port City as the 79th Most Faithful City in America. Co-publisher Ashley Trice walks us through her hypotheses for why we beat Huntsville and Birmingham. Cover your kids’ ears for this one because her theories for this milestone are spicy.

The South Alabama Jags are going cross-country this week as their next football game is set against UCLA. Sportswriter (and senior citizen) Tommy Hicks tells us all about it and why the Sun Belt Conference is turning heads this season.

Reporter Kyle Hamrick hunkered down this week and dove into the history and legacy of the Bankhead Tunnel and the problem with truck drivers following their GPS while ignoring warning lights, whistles, signs, and chains.

