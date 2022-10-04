A Mobile mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 13-year-old son.
Glenda Marie Lewis, 53, was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday, according to a statement by the Mobile Police Department (MPD).
Law enforcement responded to the 2000 block of Jones Lane around 10:53 p.m. Monday because of a reported shooting and found a 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Lewis was charged after MPD’s investigated the incident. During a perp walk Tuesday afternoon, Lewis was escorted out of police headquarters by wheelchair. She could be heard lamenting her son’s death, denying she shot him and denying self-defense was involved.
