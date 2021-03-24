The mother of a Black 19-year-old shot and killed by a White Mobile Police Department (MPD) officer during a 2016 traffic stop has settled a wrongful death case, according to court records.

A civil lawsuit filed by Shunta Daugherty, mother of Michael Moore, against former MPD officer Harold Hurst was resolved and dismissed after the two sides reached a settlement agreement, an order in U.S. District Court in Mobile announced.

While attorneys for Daugherty did not respond to a request for comment by press time, other media reports indicate the settlement was in the $2.5 million range. An order by U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer indicated $500,000 in court costs for Daugherty would be paid as part of the settlement.

What may have had an impact on the case being settled is a September 2020 order by Moorer dismissing at least part of Hurst’s motion for summary judgment in the case. In the order, Moorer hits on one of the more controversial aspects of what led to the shooting. The order stipulates Hurst searched Moore’s body but didn’t find a weapon.

“On the scene, Officer Hurst told at least two officers that he found a magazine in Moore’s pocket, but after one officer pointed out that Officer Hurst appeared to be missing a magazine from his own carrier, he did not mention it again,” according to the order. “Several officers also searched the area and never located a weapon. At this point, paramedics worked on Moore, placed him on a stretcher and took him to an ambulance.”

A paramedic also searched, but did not find a weapon on Moore, the order states.

“This search included lifting Moore’s shirt and pulling his shorts away from his body as captured by the body-camera video from Officer [Deandre] Portis,” the order states. “In the ambulance, Moore’s shirt and shorts were cut by paramedics and still no gun was found.”

The order also states a gun was eventually found by a nurse, but Moore’s fingerprints were not on it and there was no blood on it.

In the order, Moorer states some of the facts are heavily disputed.

Hurst’s account of the story is much different, according to the order. The order states Hurst saw a gun in the waistband of Moore’s shorts when Moore bent over to put a cell phone down. After waiting for a few beats, Hurst said, Moore spun around and reached for his waist. Officer Hurst then fired several shots, according to the order. While on the ground, Hurst said through the order, he witnessed Moore reach again for his waistband and fired a final shot.

The settlement resulted in the dismissal of an appeal in the case to the 11th Circuit of Civil Appeals and came after state authorities declined to charge Hurst in the shooting. Hurst resigned from MPD in 2017.

The reason for the initial traffic stop then-MPD Chief James Barber said was because of “an abrupt turn into oncoming traffic.” According to witness accounts, Barber said in previous Lagniappe reports, Moore told Hurst he didn’t have a current driver’s license.