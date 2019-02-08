A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Mobile after her 7-month-old baby was allegedly left unattended near the Waffle House on Government Street in the early hours of Friday morning.



According to the Mobile Police Department, a man was walking in the area when he spotted the child, who he took into the restaurant to call for help around 3 a.m. on Feb. 8.

The child was said to be “near the road” outside of the restaurant and was unattended at the time.

During the course of their investigation, the responding officers found the child’s mother, Myeisha Walker, on Dauphin Island Parkway a few blocks away.

According to MPD, Walker was naked and “appeared to be under the influence” of an unknown substance when located.

According to a press release, representatives from the Mobile County Department of Human Resources were contacted and the child was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Walker was arrested, charged with reckless endangerment and booked into Mobile Metro Jail earlier this morning.

She has no prior arrests, according to available jail records.