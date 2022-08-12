Did Government Street traffic seem to flow better this summer?

The city of Mobile and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) announced Thursday during a joint press conference that a traffic overhaul project quietly rolled out in May improved Government Street traffic by 21 percent and by 26 percent during peak periods.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson told reporters during the event that during a peak traffic period he was able to travel from downtown to Sage Avenue and hit every green light along the way.

“We didn’t have to turn on the blue lights to do that,” Stimpson said, with a laugh. “That shows you what synchronization can do. It’s really a major improvement in our quarters to be able to do this.”

The “smart” Government Street traffic project upgraded and installed traffic signal equipment at 13 traffic signals on Mobile’s main corridor from the Bankhead Tunnel to Broad Street and included some parallel street traffic lights. These intersections were integrated into ALDOT’s traffic management center (TMC), which gives highway officials discretionary access to how lights are timed and synchronized.

The lights are connected through underground fiber optic cables and equipped with batteries so they can continue to operate even through catastrophic events and power outages. The design and construction of the project took three and a half years and cost $1.3 million.

Management of the downtown signals means that various timing sequence options can be implemented for a number of traffic flow results. This includes accidents, heavy traffic periods, emergency events and clearing out the entertainment district following Mardi Gras parades or other events.

ALDOT Traffic Engineer Jeremy Borden said the Government Street traffic project will essentially pay for itself when considering that federal highway benchmarks which place a dollar value on time spent in traffic. The improvements are expected to gross $1.33 million in estimated savings.

“The time and fuel savings alone more than pay for this project,” Borden said. “We could also dive into maintenance savings because there were considerable improvements made to aging infrastructure.”